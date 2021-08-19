IND vs ENG 2021: Stats round-up of 2nd Test 

India posted a historic 151-run win over England at Lord’s in the second Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The victory will considerably boost the confidence of Team India, who lost the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in June. India were in the driver's seat in the first Test in Nottingham, but rain played spoilsport and the game ended in a draw.

It was India's third Test victory at Lord's in 19 attempts. Several other interesting events happened during the course of the second Test which are statistically summarized below:

8 - Number of tosses Indian skipper Virat Kohli has lost in England. He is yet to win a toss on English soil in the longest format.

126 - KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma’s opening partnership was India’s highest in the first innings after being put in to bat first in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

129 - KL Rahul’s score in the Lord's Test is the highest by an Indian opener outside Asia in a winning cause.

83 - This is Rohit Sharma’s highest score in an overseas Test. He has played 23 Tests away from home so far.

31 - Number of five-wicket hauls taken by James Anderson in Tests. Among current Test players, he has taken the most fifers, surpassing Ravichandran Ashwin’s tally of 30.

9 - Number of five-wicket hauls taken by James Anderson in Tests after turning 35. All other Test bowlers cumulatively have taken the same number of fifers (9) after turning 35.

1- It is the first time that Joe Root’s Test century (180*) has come in a losing cause for England. This was his 22nd Test hundred.

180* - Joe Root’s first-innings score is the highest unbeaten knock by a captain in a losing cause in Test history.

22 - Number of Test hundreds by Joe Root. He is now in joint-third position among English batters, with Kevin Pietersen (23) in second spot. Sir Alaister Cook has scored the most Test hundreds for England (33).

56* and 34* - Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah’s highest Test scores respectively.

89* - Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah’s unbeaten partnership is the highest partnership involving the latter in Tests. Shami’s highest partnership in Tests (111) was with Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the 10th wicket against England in 2014.

0/53 - It's the only instance James Anderson has gone wicketless against India at Lord’s in 10 attempts.

1 - Sam Curran is the first player to score a King Pair (getting out for a golden duck in both innings) in a Lord’s Test. Overall, he is the third Englishman to score a King Pair.

8/126 - Mohammed Siraj’s match figures were the best ever for an Indian at Lord’s. He broke Kapil Dev’s 39-year old record of 8/168.

21 - Number of away Test wins for Ishant Sharma. He is now second on this list involving Indians after Rahul Dravid (24). Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman featured in 20 away wins each.

5 - Virat Kohli has the most Test wins as an Asian captain in SENA countries. He has won two games each in Australia and England and one in South Africa.

2 - Number of games Virat Kohli has captained India to a win over England on English soil. This is the joint-highest along with Kapil Dev. It was India's eighth Test win in England.

