Stats: Shikhar Dhawan becomes India's all-time leading run-scorer in Champions Trophy

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the game.

by Srihari Stats 15 Jun 2017, 21:43 IST

Dhawan broke Ganguly’s all-time Indian record

A match-winning century from Rohit Sharma helped India set up a final clash against Pakistan after beating Bangladesh by nine wickets in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston with 59 balls to spare.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, Bangladesh didn’t get off to a great start. Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal both scored fifties and got them into a position of strength. But soon after Tamim’s dismissal, they collapsed courtesy of Kedar Jadhav’s tight spell and eventually finished with just 264/8.

In response, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma put on 87 for the opening wicket before Virat Kohli and Rohit marshaled the chase. While Rohit scored his 11th ODI century, Kohli brought up his 42nd ODI fifty and the pair saw India home with no further loss.

Here are some interesting numbers from the game:

0 – No Indian batsman has scored more runs in the Champions Trophy than Shikhar Dhawan (680). He overtook Sourav Ganguly who held the previous record with 665.

1 – England became the first country to witness 1000 international centuries. There have been 836 Test centuries, 163 ODIs hundreds and a solitary T20I century.

1 – Only one pair (Chris Gayle and Shivnarine Chanderpaul in 2006 with 512 runs) have scored more runs in a single edition of the Champions Trophy than Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (who have 384 in this tournament).

2 – Yuvraj Singh is only the second player after Muttiah Muralitharan to play 300 ODIs without captaining his side. The Sri Lankan spinner played 350 ODIs without being captain.

3 – Tamim Iqbal now has three fifty-plus scores against India in ICC ODI events. Only Ricky Ponting (4) has more such scores against India.

4 – Shikhar Dhawan is now the fourth leading run-scorer in the history of the Champions Trophy. His tally of 680 runs is only better by Chris Gayle and the Sri Lankan duo of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara.

5 – Yuvraj Singh is the fifth Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin to play 300 ODIs. Overall, he is the 19th player to achieve that feat.

7 – Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have now been involved in seven fifty-plus partnerships in the tournament. No other pair has more than five.

10 – This will be India’s 10th appearance in the final of an ICC event, the joint-most by an team along with Australia.

16 – Ravindra Jadeja now has 16 wickets in the Champions Trophy, he overtook Zaheer Khan (15) and now has the most wickets by an Indian bowler in the Champions Trophy.

317 – Shikhar Dhawan now has 317 runs in this year’s Champions Trophy. Only four players have scored more in a single edition of the tournament.