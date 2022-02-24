Stats: South Africa vs Pakistan in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

South Africa and Pakistan have met thrice in the Women's Cricket World Cup and on all three occasions, it was South Africa who won. In the first two matches, Pakistan could not even cross the 100 run mark.

It was only in the third match they managed to score 206 runs, their highest against South Africa in the World Cup. In two out of the three matches played, South Africa took all 11 wickets in the Pakistan innings whereas Pakistan never managed to achieve the same feat.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from South Africa vs Pakistan matches at the World Cup

258/7 by South Africa in 1997 is the highest team total.

81 all-out by Pakistan in 2013 is the lowest team total.

103 runs scored by Marizanne Kapp of South Africa is the most number of runs scored by a player.

102* by Marizanne Kapp in 2013 is the highest individual score by a player.

1 century have been scored in matches between these two teams.

4 half-century have been scored in matches between these two teams. Four have been scored by South Africa and one by Pakistan.

4 wickets taken by Marizanne Kapp of South Africa and Shabnim Ismail of Pakistan is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

3/4 by Kerri Laing of South Africa in 1997 is the best bowling performance by a player.

5 dismissals by Trisha Chetty of South Africa is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

3 dismissals by Trisha Chetty in 2017 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

2 catches by Cindy Eksteen of South Africa is the most number of catches taken by a player.

2 catches by Cindy Eksteen in 1997 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

