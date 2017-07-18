Stats: Sri Lanka register highest Test run chase in Asia

In the process, India's record set in 2008 has been broken.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 18 Jul 2017, 15:23 IST

Gunaratne’s calm knock ensured Sri Lanka got home with four wickets in hand

The first match of Zimbabwe’s tour of Sri Lanka saw the visitors claim the record for the highest successful ODI run chase in Sri Lanka and the last match of the tour, which was also the only Test of the tour has now seen Sri Lanka register the highest successful Test run chase in Asia, beating India’s record set in 2008.

The previous record for the highest successful run chase in Asia was held by India when they scored 387/4 against England at Chennai in 2008 to claim victory in the first Test of the series, but their nine-year-old record has now been broken.

Being set a target of 388 by Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka’s score of 391/6 is the highest run chase by Sri Lanka in Tests, the highest in Asia and the fifth highest successful chase in Test history. Only four teams, West Indies, India, South Africa and Australia have managed to chase a bigger total in Tests.

This was the third-highest fourth innings total without a century in the history of Tests and the highest in a successful chase. Only India (445 against Australia at Adelaide in 1978) and New Zealand (431 against England at Napier in 2008) have scored more than Sri Lanka’s 391 without any player scoring a ton.

This was only the ninth time that a total in excess of 300 was chased in a Test match in Asia. This victory is also the highest successful run chase in Sri Lanka, beating Pakistan’s record that was set in 2015 when they chased down a target of 382 with consummate ease.

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe elected to bat first and on the back of Craig Ervine’s 160, scored 356 in their first innings. In reply, Sri Lanka almost overhauled them thanks to some crucial lower-order cameos but fell 10 short and were bowled out for 346.

With a slender lead, the visitors were reduced to 23/4 and 59/5 but a brilliant century from Sikandar Raza coupled with a fifty from Malcolm Waller helped them finish on 377 and set Sri Lanka a target of 388. At 203/5, things weren’t looking good for Sri Lanka but Asela Gunaratne’s unbeaten 80 helped them set a new world record with four wickets in hand.

Here is the complete list of the highest successful Test run chases in Asia:

Highest successful Test run chase in Asia