Stats: T20 matches played between India and Australia

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
296   //    08 Nov 2018, 16:05 IST

India lead the Aussies 10-5 head to head in T20 encounters
On November 21, 2018, Team India will kick-start their Australian tour with the first match of the three-match T20I series. T20 is one format of the game where the Indians have completely dominated the Aussies, winning 10 out of the 15 encounters. This article takes a look at some of the facts and figures of the India-Australia T20 matches.

· India and Australia have faced each other 15 times in T20 matches with India winning 10 of them and the Aussies winning 5.

· The first India vs Australia T20 match was played on 22nd September 2007 at Kingsmead, South Africa during the 2007 ICC World T20.

· Melbourne has hosted the most number of India Australia T20 matches – 3.

· In the 15 matches played, 9 times the team batting second has won.

· The highest team total in India vs Australia T20 matches is 202 scored by India while chasing 201 at Rajkot in 2013.

· The lowest team total is also by India. They scored 74 runs while batting first in 2008.

· 124 scored by Shane Watson in 2016 is the highest individual score by a batsman in the history of India vs Australia T20 matches. It also remains the only century scored by the players of either team.

· 4/11 taken by Ravichandran Ashwin in 2014 is the best individual bowling performance.

· Virat Kohli has won the maximum number of Player of the Match awards – 3.

· The 15 matches saw two players captaining the Indian Team – MS Dhoni (13 matches) and Virat Kohli (2 matches). The Aussies had 7 different captains in the 15 matches – George Bailey (5 matches), Aaron Finch, Michael Clarke and David Warner (2 matches each), Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Steven Smith and Shane Watson (1 match each).

· Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer in the history on India Australia T20 matches. He scored a total of 423 runs.

· Shane Watson has hit the maximum number of 6s in the history of India Australia T20 matches – 20.

· Shane Watson, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jaspreet Bumrah are the leading wicket-takers in the history of India Australia T20 matches. All of them have taken 10 wickets each.

· In the 15 matches, India have won the toss 7 times and the Aussies 8 times. 7 times out of 15, the team that had won the toss elected to bat first.

· Australia has been able to dismiss all Indian batsmen in an innings 4 times, whereas India could only dismiss all Aussie batsmen in an innings thrice.

However, this was all in the past. It remains to be seen if the Indians continue their dominance over the Aussies in T20Is in the upcoming series or will the Aussies manage to turn the tide around this time.





