Stats: Virat Kohli becomes the fastest to 3000 ODI runs as captain

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
238   //    18 Jul 2018, 00:14 IST

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Another day and another world record for Virat Kohli

England clinched the ODI series against India 2-1 after beating Virat Kohli's side by eight wickets in the third ODI at Headingley. The victory also meant that England came back from 0-1 down to not only clinch the series but also secured their spot at the top of the ODI rankings.

After winning the toss, England elected to field first and got rid of the dangerous Rohit Sharma early. Although Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli put on 71 for the second wicket, a run-out from Ben Stokes put an end to that. After that, India couldn't put on another fifty partnership as the hosts kept picking wickets at regular intervals. The dismissal of Kohli and Raina in quick succession put them in the driver's seat as they restricted India to 256/8.

Chasing 257, the hosts got off to a flyer thanks to Jonny Bairstow's 13-ball 30. Although he was dismissed in the fifth over and his opening partner, James Vince followed him back to the pavilion in the 10th over, England were in complete control of the run chase thanks to Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan. The pair put on an unbeaten partnership of 186 for the third wicket to get their side over the line with eight wickets and 33 balls to spare.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the third ODI between England and India at Headingley:

0 - No pair has now scored more runs for England in ODIs than Joe Root and Eoin Morgan. The duo broke the record previously held by Alastair Cook and Ian Bell, who scored 2,118 runs as a batting pair in ODIs.

1 - Virat Kohli, who already holds the record for being the fastest to 1,000 and 2,000 runs as ODI captain, broke the record for being the quickest to 3000 ODI runs as captain. He got to the mark in just 49 innings. The previous record was held by AB de Villiers, who got there in 60 innings.

1 - The 2-1 loss to England is the first time India have lost a bilateral ODI series under Virat Kohli.

2 - Shardul Thakur became just the second Indian to score a six in the ODI series after Rohit Sharma.

4 - After MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Sourav Ganguly, Kohli became only the fourth Indian to score more than 3,000 runs as ODI captain.

5 - England have only had five third wicket partnerships in ODIs, more prolific than the 186-run partnership between Joe Root and Eoin Morgan.

8 - After eight successive bilateral series wins as captain, Kohli streak comes to an end.

13 - Joe Root brought up his 13th ODI century. Courtesy of that he has overtaken Marcus Trescothick and now holds the record for most ODI centuries by an England batsman.

19 - Kohli became only the 19th captain to score more than 3,000 runs in ODIs.

1997 - The last time India lost the decider in a 3-match ODI series before this game was against Pakistan in 1997 at Lahore

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
