Stats: Virat Kohli creates history in the third ODI 

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Stats
27 Oct 2018, 21:24 IST

Century number 38 for the King
Century number 38 for the King

Though things didn't go well for the Indian team as they lost the third ODI against West Indies at the MCA Stadium in Pune by 43 runs, it was a normal day in the office for skipper Virat Kohli as he created several records during his 38th ODI century.

Kohli's 107 off 119 balls wasn't enough for India to chase down 284 as they were dismissed for 240, thanks to some fantastic bowling effort by West Indies. Put into bat first, Shai Hope's 95, along with Shimron Hetmyer's 37 and a crucial 40 from Ashley Nurse towards the end, helped the visitors post 283/9 in their 50 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4/35.

Let us take a look at the records that were created in the third ODI in Pune.

1 - Virat Kohli took just 117 innings to score 6000 runs in Asia, the fastest by a batsman. He overtook Sachin Tendulkar's record of 142 innings to reach the milestone.

1 - Virat Kohli has scored 404 runs so far in the ongoing series, the most runs by an Indian batsman against West Indies in an ODI series. He overtook Ajinkya Rahane's tally of 336 runs which he scored last year. 

1 - Virat Kohli became the first Indian player to score three consecutive hundreds in ODIs.

1 - Virat Kohli became the first player to score four consecutive hundreds against the one opposition in ODIs.

1 - Virat Kohli has now aggregated 995 runs in his last 10 ODI innings, which is the highest run-aggregate for any player across any span of 10 innings in the game's history

1 - Virat Kohli became the first captain to score three consecutive hundreds in ODIs.

2 - Virat Kohli went past Mark Waugh's tally of 1708 runs against West Indies. He is second behind Javed Miandad (1930 runs) in the list of batsmen with most runs against them. 

3 - Virat Kohli became the third batsman after Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara to score 8000 ODI runs batting at number 3. 

3 - Virat Kohli became the third batsman after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to score 8000 international runs in India. 

3 - Virat Kohli became the third batsman after Babar Azam and AB de Villiers to score four consecutive ODI hundreds in a particular country. 

3 - This is the third time Virat Kohli has scored a century in a losing cause.

4 - Virat Kohli (10183) overtook MS Dhoni's ODI runs to move to fourth in the list of most ODI runs by an Indian batsman. 

12 - Virat Kohli became the 12th player to score 6000 runs in ODIs in Asia.

16 - Number of sixes hit by Shimron Hetmyer in this series, the most by a West Indian batsman in an ODI series in India, overtaking Chris Gayle's 13 sixes in 2003.

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
