Stats: Virat Kohli overtakes Ganguly for most Test runs by an Indian captain away from home

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
1.96K   //    18 Aug 2018, 23:18 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day One
Another day and another record for Virat Kohli

Fifties from Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane helped India post over 300 at the end of the first day of the third Test at Nottingham. But a couple of late wickets mean that the game is still very much in the balance with debutant Rishabh Pant still batting at the end of the day's play.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, England didn't enjoy a great start but after Chris Woakes ran through the top-order before lunch, it looked like the right call by Joe Root. But a 159-run partnership for the fourth-wicket between India's captain and vice-captain set the ideal platform for the visitors but late wickets meant that India ended the day on 307/6.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the first day of the third Test at Trent Bridge:

0 - No Indian captain has scored more runs in Tests outside India than Virat Kohli. Sourav Ganguly previously held the record with 1,693 runs from 28 matches at an average of 43 with three centuries and 11 fifties.

1 - Rishabh Pant becomes the first Indian player to get off the mark in Tests with a six.

2 - Virat Kohli is now in second on the list of Indian captains with most fifty-plus scores in England. He has eight across all formats, only MS Dhoni (10) has more.

2 - This was only the second time that Kohli has been dismissed in the 90s in Tests.

3 - India's tally of 307 at Trent Bridge is the third-most they have scored at the end of day one outside Asia when they have been asked to bat. 375 against New Zealand at Wellington in 2009 and 372 vs South Africa at Bloemfontein in 2001 are the only other occasions in which they have scored more.

4 - After just five innings as captain, Kohli is already in fourth place on the list of most Test runs by an Indian captain in England. Only MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Sourav Ganguly have scored more.

5 - Pant is the fifth-youngest keeper to make his Test debut for India at 20 years and 318 days. The record for the youngest Indian keeper to make his Test debut belongs to Parthiv Patel at 17 years and 152 days.

12 - In the history of Tests, Pant becomes only the 12th player to open their account with a six. He is also only the third player after New Zealand's Mark Craig (first ball) and Australia's Eric Freeman (2nd ball) to have also hit a 6 as their 1st scoring shot within the first 2 balls they faced.

100 - James Anderson becomes only the second bowler to pick up 100 wickets against India in Tests after Muttiah Muralitharan. He is also the first English bowler to pick up 100 wickets against two different teams.

307 - India's tally of 307/6 is the third-most they have scored at the end of day one of a Test in England. Their record is 324, which they managed at the Oval in 1990.

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
