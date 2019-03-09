Stats: West Indies post the 2nd lowest ever total in T20I cricket

Pavan Suresh 09 Mar 2019, 05:13 IST

West Indies recorded the 2nd lowest ever total in T20I cricket

The defending Champions of the T20 World Cup, West Indies, registered the 2nd ever lowest total in T20I cricket after being bowled out for 45 runs in 11.5 overs during 2nd T20I against England at St. Kitts on Friday. It was a disappointing performance by the hosts, as they lost 6 wickets in the powerplay overs. Chasing the target of 183 runs, West Indies lost the wickets of Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Shimron Hetymer, Nicholas Pooran and Fabian Allen.

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to field first. The hosts reduced England to 32 for 4 before Joe Root and Sam Billings' superb partnership for the 5th wicket helped them to recover, and then Sam Billings career best 87 off 47 help them to post 182 for 6, which was ultimately enough for the hosts.

Trailing 0-1 in the series, West Indies needed to win the match to be alive in series. The batting department failed, and it led to the T20 series loss, after winning the Test and ODI series.

West Indies played its first T20I match against New Zealand on 16th February 2016. Since then, they have played 109 matches, with 49 wins, 53 losses, 3 ties and 4 no results. They won the World T20I title twice in 2012 and 2016. Currently, the two-time Champions are currently 7th in latest ICC T20I rankings.

Netherlands holds the record of lowest ever total in T20I cricket against Sri Lanka played during the T20 World Cup in 2014 at Chittagong. Netherlands were bowled out for a paltry 39 runs in 10.3 overs. Sri Lanka chased down the target in 5 overs to win the match by 9 wickets, with 90 balls to spare.

West Indies now holds the record of second lowest ever total in T20I cricket. It was a disappointment for West Indies fans to see defending Champions struggle.

Nepal have the third lowest totals in shorter format as they scored just 53 runs in 14.3 overs against Ireland in 2015. Kenya were able to score 56 runs against Afghanistan in 2013 while New Zealand made 60 runs of 15.3 overs against Sri Lanka in the 2014 World T20 game at Chittagong on 31st March 2014.