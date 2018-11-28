×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Stats: Yasir Shah on the verge of becoming the fastest to 200 Test wickets

Klaus Nannestad
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
465   //    28 Nov 2018, 09:57 IST

He is on the verge of breaking an 82-year-old record
He is on the verge of breaking an 82-year-old record

Yasir Shah's recent 14/184 against New Zealand was one of the most exceptional bowling performances in modern cricket, and was also the second greatest match figures by a Pakistani bowler, just behind Imran Kahn's 14/116 against Sri Lanka. What is most notable, however, is that Yasir Shah's extraordinary bowling performance makes it almost a certainty that he will become the fastest player to reach 200 wickets in Test cricket.

The current record holder and the man who has held the record for over 82 years is a fellow leg-spinner in Australia's Clarrie Grimmett. Grimmett reached the 200 wicket milestone in just 36 matches, but it is nearly inevitable Shah will break this record, as he now has 195 wickets to his name in just 32 matches.

Like Shah, Grimmett was a late-bloomer, although Grimmett made his debut at age of 33, whereas Shah was 28 when he played his first Test. In fact, Yasir Shah has taken his 195 Test wickets so quickly that he is still younger than Grimmett was when he debuted.

Since Grimmett set this record, others have come close to equaling him. Ravichandran Ashwin came close, only missing out on equaling the milestone by a single Test. Whereas as Dennis Lillee, Waqar Younis and Dale Steyn all took less than 40 Tests to reach 200 wickets as well.

Yasir Shah's short career has been both strange and eventful.

His Test debut, for example, only came as a result of Saeed Ajmal being banned for an illegal action just ahead of Pakistan's Test series against Australia. Shah was therefore chosen alongside Zulfiqar Babar to make up Pakistan's spin attack for the series opener in Dubai.

However, Pakistan's captain at the time, Misbah-ul-Haq, did not appear overly convinced of Shah. He only gave the leg-spinner 16.3 overs in Australia's first innings, while bowling Babar for 27 overs, and even giving Mohammad Hafeez 25.4. Shah, however, still managed to make an impact taking three wickets including those of David Warner and Steve Smith. Misbah would show more trust in Shah in the second innings, and Shah would reward him with a further four wickets.

In the intervening series, Misbah came to rely on Shah more an more. Epitomizing this is that in his 32 matches, Shah has bowled over a hundred overs more than Vernon Philander has in his 55 matches.

Yet the short time Shah has spent as an international cricketer has not been seamless.

Late in 2015, Shah tested positive for chlorthalidone, a banned substance. This brought comparisons to Shane Warne's 2003 doping ban, where the similarly in form leg-spinner was given a 12-month suspension from international cricket. However, Shah would only be suspended for three months and was soon back on the international arena.

Shah has also had some difficult series outside of Asia. Shah averages just 24.27 in the United Arab Emirates, where he has taken the majority of his Test wickets, yet he averages an unconvincing 40.74 with the ball in England, and an even worse 84 in Australia.

It is obviously natural for a spinner to struggle more in these nations, but Shah's statistics may be skewed to this extreme extent because he was never able to experience playing in these countries earlier in his career.

This meant that by the time Shah played his first Test in Australia, for example, Misbah-ul-Haq was already very reliant on him. Shah subsequently bowled more overs than anyone else in the series, despite going at 4.54 an over and rarely looking threatening.

However, despite this, Shah is still likely to be quickest to the 200 wicket mark by some distance. This highlights just how devastating he has been when at his best. In 2016 when Shah's match figures of 10/141 handed Pakistan a surprise victory at Lord's, he became the first leg-spinner in 11 years to top the ICC test bowling charts. That so much time had passed since a leg-spinner held this title shows just how rare it is for someone to excel at the art.

In the ongoing New Zealand Test series, it is likely that Yasir will pass another former master of the art when he breaks Grimmett's 82-year-old record.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018 Pakistan Cricket New Zealand Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Yasir Shah Test cricket
Klaus Nannestad
CONTRIBUTOR
New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test: Test cricket is up...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan level series, beat New Zealand by an innings
RELATED STORY
Yasir Shah and Hasan Ali shine for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Pakistan in the driver's seat on Day 1
RELATED STORY
4 narrowest wins in Test cricket history 
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018: Top 4 performers from the...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Trent Boult becomes the latest to pick up a...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2018: Relentless Pakistan sets...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 31 Oct
PAK 148/6 (20.0 ov)
NZ 146/6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 2 runs
PAK VS NZ live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 02 Nov
NZ 153/7 (20.0 ov)
PAK 154/4 (19.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 04 Nov
PAK 166/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 119/10 (16.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 47 runs
PAK VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 07 Nov
NZ 266/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 219/10 (47.2 ov)
New Zealand win by 47 runs
NZ VS PAK live score
2nd ODI | Fri, 09 Nov
NZ 209/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/4 (40.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 11 Nov
PAK 279/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 35/1 (6.5 ov)
No Result
PAK VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 16 Nov
NZ 153/10 & 249/10
PAK 227/10 & 171/10
New Zealand win by 4 runs
NZ VS PAK live score
2nd Test | Sat, 24 Nov
PAK 418/5
NZ 90/10 & 312/10
Pakistan win by an innings and 16 runs
PAK VS NZ live score
3rd Test | Mon, 03 Dec, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us