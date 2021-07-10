“Stay young forever” - Twitterati wishes Sunil Gavaskar as the 'Little Master' turns 72

Former India captain and one of the greatest batsmen the world has ever seen, Sunil Gavaskar, turns 72 on Saturday. Also referred to as Sunny, Gavaskar was pivotal to India’s rise as a cricketing nation in the '70s and '80s, standing up to the fearsome West Indies fast bowlers and that too without a helmet.

Gavaskar was the first batsman to cross the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket and also held the record for the most Test hundreds (34) before it was broken by another Mumbai legend, Sachin Tendulkar.

A member of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, Gavaskar finished with Test career with 10,122 runs from 125 Tests at an average of 51.12. He also scored 3092 runs in 108 ODIs at an average of 35.13, with his lone hundred coming against New Zealand in the 1987 World Cup. Post retirement, he successfully switched to commentary and is renowned for his incisive analysis on the game.

Wishes poured in for Gavaskar on the occasion of his 72nd birthday on Saturday from fans as well as the cricketing fraternity. Here is a compilation of some tweets from social media.

Chal Phut. This is what the great #SunilGavaskar said to bowlers trying their best to get him out.

Happy Birthday to the legend, Sunny Bhai. Aise hi fodte rahiye :) pic.twitter.com/6H54N9wunF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2021

Many more happy returns of the day to my childhood hero and inspiration, Sunil Gavaskar.

He instilled courage and belief in many young Indian batsmen to face the best bowlers in the world fearlessly. Have a great day and year ahead, Sunny Bhai ! pic.twitter.com/QqfWTHYR90 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2021

Birthday greetings to the little master. Wishing you good health and happiness #SunilGavaskar sir! pic.twitter.com/tu848sdmTU — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 10, 2021

Happy B'day Greatest Sunil Gavaskar 🎂



06-03-1971 : Sunil Gavaskar Scored his First Test Runs. First to Score 10000 Test runs.



06-03-1990 : Sachin Tendulkar Scored his First ODI runs. First to Score 10000 ODI runs.



Little Master & Master Blaster 🙏🏼#SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/iWc4neC5Jk — Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳 FC (@CrickeTendulkar) July 10, 2021

✅ First man to cross 10000 runs in Tests

✅ First man to hit 30 centuries in Tests

✅ 1983 World Cup winner



Happy Birthday to India's 'लिटिल मास्टर', Sunil Gavaskar 🎂#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ICC pic.twitter.com/mQbRhSz4Ge — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 10, 2021

He had swag before swag was even a word. Happy Birthday to the man who has forgotten more about the game than most of us will ever learn. #SunilGavaskar #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/69bp15DBv4 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 10, 2021

A man whose is known for his nimble footwork at the crease, but his sense of humour is no less.. Ask him the best approach to handle fast bowlers, he will say, "stay at the non strikers end". Then he will give you a great masterclass.

Happy birthday #SunilGavaskar #numerouno — WV Raman (@wvraman) July 10, 2021

While the world is well aware of Sunil Gavaskar's prowess with the bat, sharing a rare video of the only wicket he has taken as a bowler. Wishing the legendary cricketer a happy birthday.#Cricket #SunilGavaskar #TeamIndia @ICC @cricketworldcup @BCCI @JayShah @GCAMotera pic.twitter.com/iFANkkocIr — Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) July 10, 2021

If he crossed 10 on the scoreboard, it was a century for sure

My debut in Australia 1980/81 was under his captaincy

We exchange pleasantaries on regular basis, specially our 1983 WC win, under @therealkapildev

God bless you💐 on your 72nd birthday🍄

#SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/OETCQgtxq3 — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) July 10, 2021

Happy Birthday to the evergreen #legend of #IndianCricket. The sheer courage you showed while facing the 'express' fast bowlers in such difficult wickets without helmet, will always remain unmatched. 🏏🇮🇳

Happy Birthday #SunilGavaskar Sir! Stay Happy & healthy!#happybirthday pic.twitter.com/dl83eXY4eg — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 10, 2021

Happy birthday to India's finest test opener nicknamed as The "Little Master" Sunil Gavaskar. #happybirthdaysunilgavaskar



📌 A Thread on Sunil Gavaskar's achievements & records in Career. pic.twitter.com/xwiqr0WZUU — Umakant (@Umakant_27) July 10, 2021

Wishing the legendary Sunil Gavaskar Sir, a very Happy Birthday 💐💐

Thank you for your contribution towards Indian Cricket. Stay young forever. 🙏 #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/Blgz0dax2o — Adwait Kulkarni (@AdvaitSpeaks) July 10, 2021

Happy Birthday to you Sir #SunilGavaskar 💐💐🙏

Stay Healthy and keep smiling.



Charming n daring Opener.



Faced Most dangerous bowlers in his playing days without helmet.



Unbelievable records,

In Test 1st batsman to score 10,000 runs.#TeamIndia@BCCI pic.twitter.com/wXY5vrFXbP — Brajendra Kumar Mishra (Braja)🇮🇳 #SaveSalandi (@brajendramshr) July 10, 2021

“ When I die, the last thing I want to see the SIX that #Dhoni hit in the 2011 World Cup Final.”



– #SunilGavaskar !!#HappyBirthdaySunilGavaskar ❤ pic.twitter.com/G0hy44cPJB — Asmit MSDian💛 (@Asmitspeaks) July 9, 2021

1983 World Cup-winner 🏆

233 international games 👌

13,214 international runs 💪

First batsman to register 10,000 runs in Tests 🔝



Here's wishing Sunil Gavaskar - former #TeamIndia captain & one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/8tQeMlCbSn — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2021

Happy 72nd birthday to the Little Master #SunilGavaskar. I think remember listening to the radio commentary of his epic 221 at the Oval in 1979, way past my bedtime. pic.twitter.com/lD9NFURMno — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) July 10, 2021

The original 'Little Master' was born today 72 years back...Be it the 'straight drive' from his willow, his sharp commentary, his crisp writing in his autobiography SUNNY DAYS or his swaggy walk, he excluded class ! Wishing #SunilGavaskar a very happy birthday !@rohangava9 pic.twitter.com/hjscvdLp2X — Kalpesh Ashar (@kalpesh_ashar) July 10, 2021

Happy 72nd birthday to the batting legend of Indian Cricket and the 1st ever batsman to score 10,000 Test runs. The sheer courage you showed while facing the fierest bowlers will always remain unmatched.Wish you a great health and prosperity Shri #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/rfqIoxnvjg — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 10, 2021

Sunil Gavaskar recently attended Wimbledon with Dinesh Karthik

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik and Gavaskar were at Wimbledon on Friday to catch some live action from the world’s premier tennis tournament. Both Karthik and Gavaskar are in the UK on commentary duty. Sharing a picture from Wimbledon with Gavaskar, Karthik tweeted:

“Wimble-Done #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2021.”

Gavaskar’s son Rohan trolled Karthik with a light-hearted tweet, pointing out that the keeper-batsman first replaced him in the Indian team and now at Wimbledon. Rohan's tweet read:

“When dk made his debut for India , he took my spot in the playing 11 against England. He has now taken my spot at Wimbledon too. Hope you guys had some strawberries and cream and washed it down with some pimms, buddy.”

Rohan played 11 ODIs for India and scored 151 runs with one half-century, failing to replicate the success of his legendary father.

When dk made his debut for India , he took my spot in the playing 11 against England . He has now taken my spot at Wimbledon too 😂😂. Hope you guys had some strawberries and cream and washed it down with some pimms , buddy . https://t.co/4xyLEWNN9a — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) July 9, 2021

More than three decades after his retirement, Sunil Gavaskar remains a role model for many budding cricketers, especially in India. Another Indian legend, Tendulkar has often described Gavaskar as his hero.

