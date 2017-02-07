Steve O'Keefe fires warning to the Indian team ahead of upcoming series

O'Keefe reveals he has received help from the likes of Rangana Herath and Daniel Vettori.

by Tejas V News 07 Feb 2017, 20:14 IST

In an unofficial Test match in 2015, O’Keefe took six wickets including that of current skipper Virat Kohli

What’s the story?

Australian spinner Steve O’Keefe has warned the Indian team that the visitors are very well prepared for the upcoming tour of India. However, he conceded that it will be a difficult job as the Indian team will boast a strong line-up. He said, "They are a class team, they are exceptional batters at home and it's going to be a big job. But I have got no doubt if we get it right for sustained longer periods then we can do some damage."

In case you didn't know..

The last time the Australian team toured India for a Test series was way back in 2012. In that series, the Indians asserted their dominance and outplayed the tourists 4-0. That is one of the primary reasons behind the Australian management taking effective measures by appointing bowling consultants. The Aussies have also begun preparations well in advance to be well prepared for the challenge.

The heart of the matter

O’Keefe had a forgettable 2016 as he was plagued with injuries. Hence to provide sufficient preparation time for the India tour, he was withdrawn from the Sydney Sixers squad midway through the Big Bash League by Cricket Australia.

Since then, he has worked with quality spinners – Monty Panesar and Sriram Sridharan – at the ICC academy in Dubai. Panesar is remembered for his performances in England’s tour of India in 2012. He was instrumental in the team’s 2-1 triumph against the hosts as he managed to take 11 wickets in the second Test match to hand his side the victory.

O’Keefe, meanwhile, revealed that he has sought help from experienced left-arm spinners Daniel Vettori and Rangana Herath. The duo share over 700 scalps between them and have produced excellent performances over the years in the sub-continent. Herath was the destroyer-in-chief during Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka last year.

The advice O’Keefe received from the experienced pair is to target the Indian batsmen's defence. The 32-year-old explained that if a ball is bowled in the right areas then at times the ball would spin more due to the conditions prevalent in India and cause problems for the batsmen.

What’s next?

The Australian selectors have named four spinners for the tour. The selectors are confident that it will not be a one-sided affair and the Australians will inflict some damage on the No. 1 side in the world.

The Test series will begin in Pune from 23rd of February. The visitors are well-prepared and know the daunting task ahead of them. The Indians, meanwhile, are not expecting the matches to be easy and Kohli has already fired a warning to his side not to take the Aussies lightly.

Sportskeeda’s take

The spin-heavy bowling unit of Australia is likely to have received essential tips from the consultants. The Australians will bank on Nathon Lyon and O’Keefe to provide timely breakthroughs over the course of matches. They will surely display their grit against an exuberant Indian side, who will most probably clinch the series without any setbacks.