Steve Smith admits looking towards the dressing room was a 'brain fade'

Smith did not amuse anybody with his reaction

Kohli was not one bit amused by Smith’s reaction

What’s the story?

Australian skipper Steve Smith has reacted to his gesture towards the dressing room after being adjudged lbw during the second innings of the Bengaluru Test, stating that it was a ‘brain fade’ on his part and admitted that he should not have done that.

“It was a bit of a brain fade and I shouldn't have done that,” Smith told in the post-match press conference.

The right-hander’s gesture triggered an angry reaction from the Indian cricketers, who clearly were not happy with the way the Australian captain had reacted to his dismissal, but Smith calmed things down by stating that the match was played in good spirits and none of the players had crossed the line.

“As far as I'm concerned the game was played in good spirits and nobody crossed the line,” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

During the Australian second innings, Smith was adjudged lbw by an Umesh Yadav delivery and the skipper was indecisive over whether to go for a review or not. In trying to help him solve that, his batting partner at the time, Peter Handscomb prodded him to look at the direction of the dressing room for a possible consultation with the support staff.

Seeing him do that, umpire Nigel Llong and Virat Kohli could not keep quiet and almost went up to stopping him from doing something on the similar lines and eventually Smith backed out and walked back to the pavilion.

The heart of the matter

The whole issue of Smith trying to take help from the dressing room on whether to go for the review or not boiled over to the post-match press conference as well when Smith’s counterpart Virat Kohli responded to a query about the Australians taking external help when it came to the DRS, stating that he had seen the Australians pointing towards the dressing room when he was batting as well and added that the Indians had informed the match referee about the same.

Extra Cover: Virat Kohli believes Steve Smith crossed a line with DRS incident

What’s next?

Obviously, over the course of the next few days, it will be interesting to see if any course of action is taken against Smith for his gesture or if he is let go off for his gesture. Whatever it maybe, the actions from Smith has certainly generated quite the buzz heading into the third game in Ranchi, starting next week and hopefully similar events are not repeated over there.

Sportskeeda’s take

The decision of whether to take the DRS or not is something that needs to be settled between the two batsmen in the middle and it was inappropriate of Smith to look at the direction of the dressing room while taking the call on whether he should take it not.

This was actually one of the first instances when we saw a player do something of this nature and hopefully, this would be the last as well.