Virat Kohli believes Steve Smith crossed a line with DRS incident

Kohli admitted that while India's DRS calls haven't been great, they at least don't look to the dressing room for confirmation.

Kohli left no stone unturned during an explosive post-match press conference

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli admitted that he would never have done what Steve Smith did after being dismissed on day four of the second Test between India and Australia. After being dismissed lbw, Smith had a look at the dressing room for confirmation before taking the DRS call, which is in contravention of the rules.

Soon after he was dismissed by Umesh Yadav, the Australian captain had a look at the dressing room for help before taking the Decision Review System but he was promptly sent back by the umpire, who wasn’t having any of it. His actions irked his counterpart who wasn’t happy with his decision and said that there is a “line you don't cross” on the field.

As soon as Smith had a look at the dressing room, Nigel Llong was understandably displeased and said: "You can't do that mate” as he sent the Aussie captain back to the pavilion.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kohli addressed a lot of issues including their handling of the DRS and about the whole DRS incident involving the Australian captain.

“One thing being, we take our decision on the field, ourselves. We don't ask for confirmation upstairs. So I think that's one thing that is pretty consistent with us,” was how it all began.

Kohli was not happy with Smith's decision to look for confirmation from the dressing room

The Indian Test captain then admitted that the umpire was made aware of the Australian players looking to the dressing room for advice before their DRS calls.

“I saw that two times happening when I was batting out there. I pointed it out to the umpires as well that it has happened twice I have seen their players looking upstairs for confirmation and that's why the umpire was at him. When he turned back that's why the umpires knew what was going on, we observed that we told the match referee also and the umpire also that they had been doing that for the last three days and this has to stop,” he continued.

He didn’t end there as he also added that sledging was different and the Smith incident was crossing a line.

“Because there is a line you don't cross on the cricket field. Sledging and playing against the opponents is different but I don't want to mention that word but it falls into that bracket. I would never do something like that on the field.

When a journalist asked Kohli if that word was "cheating" Kohli just smiled and said: "I didn’t say that you did".

Kohli admitted that the looking at the dressing room was getting repetitive and that is why the umpires were informed and they knew it the moment Smith was dismissed.

Smith had a look at the dressing room before making the DRS call which he was eventually not allowed to make

And that is how he left the description of what went on during the Smith dismissal and his reaction thereafter. One thing is for sure, Kohli was certainly fired up and irrespective of what Smith was thinking of, he was definitely in the wrong and it will be interesting to see what happens next.