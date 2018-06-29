Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Steve Smith and David Warner should be allowed to play BBL, says Shane Watson

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News

<p>

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has come out in support of suspended stars Steve Smith and David Warner. The duo, who are currently playing in the Global T20 tournament in Canada, helping promote the sport in the North American nation, have been suspended by Cricket Australia from competitive cricket for a year.

This means that they won't be a part of the Big Bash League which starts later this year. Watson, however, is of the opinion that if Warner and Smith are allowed to play in the Canadian T20 league, them being a part of the BBL would only help the league grow.

"The thing that just disappoints me about the whole situation is now Steve Smith and Dave Warner are over promoting other tournaments by playing in them," Watson said.

"I understand the rulings that happened at Cricket Australia, the 12-month bans and all the stipulations they put around that.

"But for them to have the opportunity to go and promote other tournaments, I'd prefer if they're going to do that and have access to do that (that) they have access to promote the Big Bash, for example."

The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder, who was one of the best performers for the IPL franchise in their title-winning season, highlighted Smith and Warner's importance by stating that with the World Cup in mind, the two batsmen need to be at their best if Australia are to add a sixth title to their name.

"At the moment we've got a few world-class players and we'll continue to discover those but they don't just fall out of trees. That's why Steve and Dave are such an integral part to Australian cricket, especially in the shorter format as well with the World Cup coming up."

Watson was re-signed by Sydney Thunder for the upcoming BBL season and will stay with them for another two seasons at least.

