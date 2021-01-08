Steve Smith joins Sobers, Richards, Ponting on list of batsmen with most Test hundreds against India

Australia batsman Steve Smith roared back to form with a sublime century on Day 2 of the Sydney Test on Friday, his 27th overall. En route to his excellent knock, he joined an elite list of players, who have scored most Test hundreds against India.

Steve Smith now has eight Test tons against India, the same as three other legends - Sir Gary Sobers, Sir Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting.

Among the four in the list, Steve Smith has got to eight Test tons against India in the quickest time. The Aussie middle-order batsman has taken 25 innings to reach the landmark. Sobers got there in 30 innings, Richards needed 41 and Ponting 51.

Following his hundred, Steve Smith also became the second-fastest batsman to notch up 27 Test tons. Sir Don Bradman tops the list, having got there in just 70 innings. Smith needed 136 innings to get there followed by Virat Kohli (141).

Steve Smith’s Test hundred at Sydney was also his first Test hundred against India since his 111 on March 25, 2017 in Dharamsala. In fact, it marked the last instance of an Australian scoring a Test hundred against India prior to the same batsman’s century at the SCG on Fiday.

Steve Smith joins Virat Kohli, has joint-most Test hundreds among current players

During his knock of 131 on Day 2 of the Sydney Test, Steve Smith also joined Virat Kohli in an elite list. With 27 Test hundreds each, the two modern day legends hold the record for most Test tons by active players. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is a close third with 24 Test tons.

Despite Steve Smith’s magnificent hundred, which featured 16 fours, Indian bowlers fought back hard on Day 2 to restrict Australia to 338 in the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star performer for India, claiming four wickets and effecting the run out of Steve Smith with a brilliant direct hit.