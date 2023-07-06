Steve Smith's top 3 catches in Test cricket

When Steve Smith takes the field furing the first day of the third Ashes Test in Leeds, he will become the 15th Australian man to play 100 Tests. It will be a proud moment for the 34-year old star batter who started his career as a leg-spinner in 2010. Smith has come a long way since then and is widely regarded as one of the best batters of all time.

While his exploits with the bat are well known, Smith is also one of the best fielders in the world. He has taken 160 Test catches in his career, most of them in the slip cordon. He is third on the list of Aussies with the most catches in the longest format and 12th overall.

On that note, here's a look at three of his best catches in his favourite format:

#1 Indore, 2023 (Cheteshwar Pujara)

Smith's athleticism ended Pujara's resilient innings

In the third Test of this year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Steve Smith took a stunner to help Australia get rid of a well-set Cheteshwar Pujara which allowed Australia to bowl India out cheaply and eventually win the game.

Pujara, batting on 59 in the second innings, tried to flick a Nathan Lyon delivery to the leg side. However, the ball went to leg slip where Smith was stationed. Despite being wrong footed and the ball keeping low, Smith pulled off a sensational catch.

Australia won the game by nine wickets with Lyon being named the player of the match.

#2 Bengaluru, 2017 (KL Rahul)

During the second Test of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar series, Smith helped eliminate KL Rahul, who was batting on 51 in the second innings.

A tossed-up delivery by Steve O'Keefe pitched outside off-stump lured Rahul into a drive. He got a thick edge which flew behind and Smith took a magnificent one-handed blinder while diving to his right. The catch was taken behind his body which made it even more impressive. Brett Lee on air opined that it was "one of the best catches" that he had seen in his life.

#3 Brisbane, 2013 (Matt Prior)

Steve Smith took a brilliant one-handed catch at forward short leg to dismiss Matt Prior for a golden duck off the bowling of Nathan Lyon in the first Ashes Test of 2013-14. Prior tried to play the ball towards fine leg but Smith, who was standing in close, dived to his right and grabbed the ball with one hand, just inches off the ground.

Australia went on to win the match by 381 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series which they eventually won 5-0. The catch helped enhance Smith's growing reputation as a brilliant fielder.

