Steve Smith thinks Nicholas Pooran will learn from his mistakes after ball-tampering case

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 18 Nov 2019, 16:54 IST SHARE

Steve Smith had received a 12-month ban for his involvement in Australia's Sandpaper Gate

What's the story?

Former Australian Test captain Steve Smith feels that the Caribbean wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran will get past his mistakes and have a bright future. Smith was speaking after Pooran received a four-match suspension for tampering the condition of the ball.

The background

The ICC have barred Nicholas Pooran from four matches after the wicket-keeper breached level 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side's 3rd ODI match against Afghanistan.

Nicholas Pooran

The left-handed batsman tried to alter the condition of the ball and as a result, he received four demerit points from the ICC. The board charged him with a violation of Article 2.14 of the code.

Smith on his part had earned a one-year ban from international cricket for his role in the infamous Sandpaper Gate during the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa.

The heart of the matter

Steve Smith had played with Nicholas Pooran during his time at Barbados Tridents

Talking about Pooran's case, his former Barbados Tridents teammate Smith said,

"Everyone is different, every board is different, and the way they deal with certain issues. For me, I copped it on the chin... it is what it is.

"I know Nicholas, I've played a bit of cricket with him and he's a talented player and someone with a bright future. I think he'll learn from his mistake and move past it."

Advertisement

The Aussie further added that he is not interested in drawing comparisons between his and Pooran's suspensions, and said that he is focusing on the present.

"I don't feel hard done by. It was a long time ago now. I've moved past it and I'm focusing on the present. I played with him in the Caribbean league at Barbados. I think he's going to be an exceptional player in white-ball cricket."

What's next?

Smith will play his first home Test after the ban when he takes the field for Australia against Pakistan in the match starting on 21 November. Pooran meanwhile will be looking to learn from his mistakes and make a strong return to the West Indies team.