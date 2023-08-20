Steve Smith vs Mitchell Starc - whose absence is a bigger blow for Australia ahead of South Africa series?

Australia have some key areas to address in their ODI team as Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc are unavailable for the white-ball tour to South Africa. This is a crucial tour for them as they look to fine-tune their team combination, with the all-important World Cup in India in less than two months' time.

Smith has sustained a tendon injury in his left wrist which he seemed to pick during the Ashes 2023 and could take up to four weeks to recover. Starc has a groin issue, with soreness being reported as the reason for him missing out on the tour.

While both players are key to Australia's chances in the World Cup, let's take a look at who will be a bigger miss for the visitors in their tour of South Africa:

Steve Smith vs Mitchell Starc - Who has a better record in South Africa?

Steve Smith has played 11 ODIs on South African soil, in which he has scored 345 runs at a decent average of 38.33 and also has a century to his name. Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, has played just a couple of ODIs in the country, picking up three wickets.

With reports that Pat Cummins might join the team for the ODI leg of the tour, Australia might not exactly miss Starc that much when it comes to the experience. Smith has been a rock at No. 3 for the Aussies in ODIs for almost a decade and they could miss that balance and stability that he provides.

Smith and Starc's ODI record against South Africa

Michell Starc is arguably one of the best fast bowlers of the modern generation, especially in the ODI format. He has picked up 19 wickets in just 14 games against South Africa in ODIs at an average of 33.94.

Steve Smith also has an impressive record against the Proteas, scoring 684 runs in just 21 games at an average of 40.28 with two centuries to his name. These are impressive numbers from both the senior players, proving that it could be difficult to decide who would Australia miss more in this context.

Other key factors

While Smith's injury is an unfortunate one, it has given a chance for star batter Marnus Labuschagne to get a look back into the ODI scheme of things. Labschagne was initially left out of the ODI squad as well as the squad that would travel to the World Cup. However, if he is able to perform extraordinarily well in the ODIs against the Proteas, he could still have an outside chance to the World Cup ticket.

Similarly, Mitchell Starc's absence could potentially give more opportunities to players like Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis and even the uncapped Spencer Johnsn to showcase their talent. Abbott and Ellis, in particular, have been picked in the provisional World Cup squad and have an opportunity to show why they could be more than handy.

Who do you think Australia will miss more between Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc? Do let us know in the comments.