Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 169 ODIs

Fab 4 members Steve Smith and Virat Kohli will come face to face when Australia take on India in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. Australia finished second in Group B of the ICC event, while the Men in Blue were table-toppers in Group A.

Smith is leading Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins. He was out for five off six in Australia's opening match of the tournament against England. Against Afghanistan at the same venue, he was unbeaten on 19 off 22, but the game produced not result due to rain. Smith will be keen to make a big impact in the semifinal against India.

As for Kohli, he was dismissed for 22 in India's opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh in Dubai. He followed it up with an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls against Pakistan. The right-handed batter was out for 11 in India's last group match against New Zealand, falling to a blinder of a catch from Glenn Phillips at backward point.

There will be high hopes from both Smith and Kohli when India face Australia in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday. Smith has so far featured in 169 ODIs. In this feature, we compare his batting stats with that of Kohli at the same stage.

Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better average and more hundreds after 169 ODIs?

In 169 ODIs (153 innings), Smith has scored 5,727 runs at an average of 43.06 and a strike rate of 87.12, with 12 hundreds and 34 half-centuries. He has been not out on 20 occasions and has dismissed without scoring eight times. Smith's best of 164 was registered against New Zealand in Sydney in December 2016. It came off 157 balls and featured 14 fours and four sixes.

Of his 12 ODI centuries, five have come against India in 25 innings and two each against New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa from 15, 14 and 21 innings respectively. The Aussie batter also has one ton to his name against England from 40 innings. Of his 12 one-day centuries, nine have come at home, two away and one at a neutral venue.

After 169 ODIs (161 innings), Kohli had 7,098 runs to his name at an average of 51.43 and a strike rate of 89.70, with 24 hundreds and 36 half-centuries. He was not out in 23 occasions and was dismissed for a duck 10 times. Kohli's best of 183 came off 148 balls against Pakistan in Mirpur in March 2012 in the Asia Cup.

Of the Indian batter's 24 tons after 169 ODIs, six came against Sri Lanka (39 innings), four against Australia (19 innings) and three each against Bangladesh (10 innings) and West Indies (22 innings). Kohli also scored two centuries each against England (23 innings), New Zealand (11 innings) and Pakistan (10 innings) and one each against South Africa (17 innings) and Zimbabwe (6 innings).

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Steve Smith 153 5,727 43.06 87.12 164 12 34 20 8 Virat Kohli 161 7,098 51.43 89.70 183 24 36 23 10

(Batting stats after 169 ODIs)

Of the former Indian captain's 24 ODI tons, 10 came in home conditions, 10 came away from home, while four were scored at neutral venues. Kohli averaged over 54 at home and in neutral conditions as well.

Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in matches won after 169 ODIs?

Smith has featured in 101 one-dayers that Australia have won. In 90 innings, he has scored 3,829 runs at an average of 51.74 and a strike rate of 90.97, with 10 hundreds and 24 half-centuries. He has been dismissed for a duck on six occasions. Two of Smith's 12 tons have come in losing causes.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Steve Smith 90 3,829 51.74 90.97 164 10 24 16 6 Virat Kohli 94 4,987 68.31 93.61 183 21 19 21 6

(Batting stats in winning causes after 169 ODIs)

After 169 ODIs, Kohli was part of 98 matches that India won. In 94 innings, he scored 4,987 runs at an average of 68.31 and a strike rate of 93.61, with 21 hundreds and 19 half-centuries. He was out for a duck on six occasions. Of Kohli's 24 tons after 169 matches, only three came in losing causes.

Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli - Comparing their stats in ICC events after 169 ODIs

Smith has played 34 World Cup matches (30 innings) and has scored 1,136 runs at an average of 42.07 and a strike rate of 87.11, with one hundred and 10 half-centuries. His best of 105 came in the 2015 semifinal against India in Sydney. The 35-year-old has played five matches in the Champions Trophy. In five innings, he has 110 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 80.88, with a best of 56.

Steve Smith: Stats in ICC events Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks World Cup 30 1,1136 42.07 87.11 105 1 10 3 1 Champions Trophy 5 110 55 80.88 56 - 1 3 0

Virat Kohli: Stats in ICC events Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks World Cup 17 587 41.92 81.86 107 2 1 3 0 Champions Trophy 7 271 67.75 86.65 79* - 2 3 0

(Batting stats in ICC events after 169 ODIs)

Of his first 169 ODIs, Kohli had featured in 17 World Cup matches. In 17 innings, he scored 587 runs at an average of 41.92 and a strike rate of 81.86, with two tons and one fifty. His best of 107 came in the 2015 World Cup against Pakistan in Adelaide. In the Champions Trophy, he had played eight matches (seven innings), scoring 271 runs at an average of 67.75 at a strike rate of 86.85, with a best of 79*.

