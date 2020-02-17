Steve Waugh lauds Virat Kohli for taking on Day-Night Test challenge

Virat Kohli is looking forward to the Day-Night Test in Australia

What's the story?

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh has heaped praises on Virat Kohli for accepting Cricket Australia's challenge of playing a Day-night Test in the forthcoming ICC World Test Championship series. Though he liked the Indian skipper's approach, he picked the home team to win the Test series that will take place later this year.

The background

India had recorded a historic 2-1 Test series win over Australia the last time they visited the nation. However, many critics felt that the absence of David Warner and Steve Smith hurt Australia's chances. The two teams are scheduled to face off against each other once again in the 2020-21 Australian home season.

CA had earlier requested BCCI to play a Day-Night Test Down Under and the Indian cricket governing body gave its go-ahead for the pink-ball Test last Sunday.

While BCCI gave its confirmation recently, Indian captain Virat Kohli had expressed his readiness to play the Day-Night Test in Australia ahead of India's pink-ball debut against Bangladesh.

The heart of the matter

Steve Waugh tips Tim Paine's men to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Speaking to PTI on Monday (17th February), Waugh explained why Australia will be the favorites to win the series against India. The former Australian batsman also praised Kohli and said:

"Australia will be the favourite I think. We know the pitches well and the day-night Test is going to be something relatively new for India. I like the way Virat Kohli is taking that challenge. If you want to be the best side in the world, you have to win away from home as much as possible."

He also referred to the last series played between the two sides before listing down the things that Australia has changed after that defeat.

"You can’t take away from India winning last time but Australia did not have the best batsmen. Marnus Labuschagne has come out of nowhere, the bowling looks much settled now. India do not have weaknesses too, so it’s potentially to be a great series."

What's next?

The Indian team is currently gearing up to battle New Zealand in a two-match Test series, with this being India's first major hurdle in the ICC World Test Championship. It will be intriguing to see how Virat Kohli and co. perform against the Kiwis.