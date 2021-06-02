On Steve Smith's birthday, let's have a look at his five best knocks in Tests

Back in 2010, Steve Smith made his debut against Pakistan as a leg-spinner who could bat. He was then added to the Ashes squad as a young leg-spinner who was handy with the bat and added a lot of spunk to the squad. It has been a journey that has been absolutely superb.

Since then, Smith has become a run-machine and has probably been the best Test batter of his generation. He has also captained his side on several occasions.

The right-hander has scored 7,540 runs in the 77 Tests he has played, and this includes 27 centuries and 31 fifties, at an astounding average of 61.80. In this article, we take a look at five of his best innings in Test matches.

192 Vs India

Australia v India: 3rd Test - Day 2

Steve Smith relishes the Indian attack and the Indian fans will still remember the 2014 Boxing Day match. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were involved in a stunning partnership, MS Dhoni saved the match and then announced his retirement from Test cricket.

And it was in this match that Steve Smith played perhaps his best innings when he smacked the Indian attack all over the place to notch up 192 runs. He batted for 433 minutes at the crease in his long vigil.

199 vs West Indies, Jamaica 2015

2nd Test - Australia v West Indies: Day 3

After a stuttering start to his international career, Steve Smith established himself as the best player in the side. This came to the fore on a difficult track in Kingston, Jamaica. West Indies bowlers wreaked havoc and sliced open the Australian batting.

That's when Steve Smith stepped up, grabbed the bull by the horns and played out the entire innings. He showed tremendous temperament and technique and asserted himself to the bowlers. His backfoot play was immaculate and dominated the bounce which was on offer on the surface. He went on to become only the third Australian to be dismissed while batting on 199.

109 vs India, Pune 2017

Steve Smith

On a rank-turner in Pune, Steve Smith gave an absolute masterclass on how to play spin and played perhaps the best innings of his Test career.

It needs to be mentioned here that India were bundled out for 105 and 107 in both innings. Steve Smith stepped up and took the Indian spin attack to the cleaners. He cruised to a century and this was crucial to his side taking the match by 33 .

144 & 142 Vs England, 2019

Steve Smith made a grand comeback

It was Steve Smith's big comeback to Test cricket after he was banned in the aftermath of the sandpaper gate scandal. Smith walked out to boos at Edgbaston, copped blows, stood firm and smacked 144 runs in the first innings. He was not done as he then went on to smash 142 runs in the second innings.

What started with boos ended in cheers as he walked out to a standing ovation, as Australia won the match by 251 runs.

113 vs England, Perth 2013

Steve Smith

This was the match that turned Steve Smith's career around.

Australia were in trouble when they were reduced to 143 for five in their first innings. Brad Haddin, the man in form, stepped up again and found great company in the form of Steve Smith. The duo added 124 runs for the sixth wicket.

Smith continued to march on, and he added 59 runs with Mitchell Johnson. Smith gave a great account of his backfoot play and notched up a century and Australia posted 385. Smith scored 111 off 208 balls with 14 fours and two sixes.

