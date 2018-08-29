Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Alec Stewart on Bairstow's perseverance, Cook's lean patch and the abundance of homegrown talents

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
217   //    29 Aug 2018, 17:46 IST

England & India Net Sessions
Bairstow tries his hand in keeping practice. Not using his injured left hand there.

The Specsavers England-India Test series is brilliantly poised at the moment, with the hosts having won the first two games and India having retailed back with a thumping win in return as well. With the series at 2-1 and with two more games to go, everyone is back to where they were at the beginning of the series, considering both sides' possibilities at achieving a series win.

Among the many experts talking on the situation, was former England cricketer Alec Stewart who said that India can achieve great highs if they follow the current trend under captain Virat Kohli. While Stewart praised India's effort, he was not one to overlook England's preparations ahead of the upcoming match of the series. Among the many things that Stewart addressed, were England's chances with Jonny Bairstow, the rise of new talents inOllie Pope and Sam Curran, and Alastair Cook's lean phase.

Stewart deeply backed Jonny Bairstow, who said in a recent press meet that he is reluctant to give up keeping, while the team management was forcing him to try and play as a specialist batsman. He is likely to play only as a batsman in the fourth Test starting on Thursday due to a finger injury in the left hand, but the "setback" has not deterred his plan on doing wicket-keeping on a longer basis.

“I fully understand he doesn’t want to give up keeping, and expect him to carry on. He wants to keep wickets as long as he performs to the right level. And his batting and keeping have improved, he has done very well in the last 18 months," Stewart said before adding: “If the selectors decide, it is down to them. I know Jonny wants to keep as well and his level is outstanding. Like everyone else, he too wants to perform and keep and bat to the best of his ability. When you have both skills, why would you not want to do both?”

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
Sam Curran against India

Stewart then went on to say how delighted he was, that under him at the helm of administration, the Surrey Cricket Club have nurtured a lot of new talent - all-rounder Sam Curran and batsman Ollie Pope, both picked by England in the ongoing series, are Surrey players -with another batsman Rory Burns is next in line for contention. Curran even went on to become the man of the match in the first game of the series at Edgbaston.

Finally, he dismissed all questions or doubt about Alastair Cook's abilities. Cook is England’s all-time highest run-getter in the Test cricket format, and he has been more effective against India than several other sides till date. However, in the current series, he has been more or less a failure in terms of run-getting, and the lean patch that he is going through has made several people doubt his place in the side. But Stewart has a different opinion.

“He is a wonderful performer. If I had a say, he will be in my side till he decides to call it a day," he concluded.

The fourth match of the series will get underway at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton, from tomorrow, August 30 onwards.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jonny Bairstow Sam Curran
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
Kohli faces more pressure than Sachin did: Alec Stewart
RELATED STORY
India-England Test XI of the modern era (last 25 years)
RELATED STORY
India's 3 best performances in Tests in England
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 Players to watch out for in the 4th...
RELATED STORY
Stats: England set to become the first team to play 1000...
RELATED STORY
Sam Curran: the costliest drop by England
RELATED STORY
Evident Yet Elusive: How Kohli Nullified the Anderson Effect
RELATED STORY
Back-and-across: Alec Stewart
RELATED STORY
BCCI to probe WC winner's bookie link, England star fit...
RELATED STORY
James Anderson closes on Glen McGrath’s 563 scalps to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us