Dinesh Karthik reserved high praise for Team India pacer Umesh Yadav after his impressive bowling performance on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh on Thursday, December 22.

Speaking to Cribuzz, Karthik emphasized that Umesh has led the Indian pace attack in an admirable fashion in the absence of senior bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter also noted that the right-arm seamer's ability to extract reverse swing in Asian conditions separates him from the rest.

"We spoke about Umesh Yadav being a high-quality bowler during the last Test," Karthik explained. "That's exactly what happened this time as well. The fact that he stood up when the other bowlers were not there is something I really like about him. With the old ball, he is a treat to watch.

"The way he gets the ball to reverse, and the way he is able to control the reverse swing to both right-handers and left-handers, is phenomenal. He was sharp with the new ball, but with the old ball, he asked a lot of questions."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#BANvIND #CricketTwitter Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav bagged four wickets each as Bangladesh are bowled out for just 227. Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav bagged four wickets each as Bangladesh are bowled out for just 227. #BANvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/VZmbwBvRUr

Notably, Umesh was the pick of the Indian fast bowlers on the opening day of the second Test, picking up four crucial wickets while giving away just 25 runs from his 15 overs. The seasoned campaigner helped his side bundle out Bangladesh for a sub-par total of 227.

"One of the main reasons why he has taken so many wickets" - Dinesh Karthik pinpoints Umesh Yadav's biggest strength

Dinesh Karthik further spoke about how Umesh Yadav was able to get the ball to skid through, thanks to his slingy bowling action. He mentioned that the 35-year-old's action allowed him to get the ball to swing late, making it tougher for the batters.

The keeper-batter pointed out how Umesh got the better of Nurul Hasan on Day 1, beating him with extra pace and dismissing him leg-before.

"I loved the ball he bowled to dismiss Nurul Hasan," Karthik added. "He was beaten for pace, and the ball just skidded through. Anyone with a slingy action always gets the ball to skid through.

"That is Umesh Yadav's strength. With his action, he gets the ball to come back in much later, and that is one of the main reasons why he has taken so many wickets."

Team India finished Day 1 unscathed after batting for a tricky period towards the end of the final session. The visitors are 19/0 and are 208 runs behind Bangladesh's total.

Poll : 0 votes