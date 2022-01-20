STR vs HUR Prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes are set to lock horns in the Eliminator of the 2021-22 Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday, January 21 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Strikers, led by Peter Siddle, have slowly but surely found their momentum in the ongoing edition of the BBL. Once languishing at the bottom of the points table, the Strikers looked down and out, but they have shown a great amount of grit and resilience.

The Strikers are currently on a four-match winning streak and finished fourth in the table with 28 points from 14 matches. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan has left them for national duties, but Travis Head and Alex Carey are set to return after taking part in the Ashes.

The Strikers defeated the Sydney Sixers by eight wickets at Adelaide Oval in their previous match on Monday. After batting first, the Sixers managed 161 for seven on the back of Justin Avendano's 29-ball 52. Fawad Ahmed picked up three wickets.

Thereafter, the Strikers tracked the target down in 17.3 overs with 15 balls left. Matt Renshaw's 31-ball 50 set the tone after which Ian Cockbain blazed away to an unbeaten 42-ball 71.

The Hurricanes, led by Matthew Wade, have blown a tad hot and cold in recent times. They are heavily dependent on Ben McDermott, who is their leading run-scorer in the tournament. In their previous game, the Melbourne Stars beat them by 106 runs.

After electing to field first, very few things went right for the Hurricanes as the Stars amassed a gigantic score of 273 on the board. Glenn Maxwell scored an unbeaten 64-ball 154, laced with 22 fours and four sixes, and broke the backbone of the Hurricanes.

All of the Hurricanes' bowlers conceded at over 10 runs per over. Josh Kahn was the most expensive as he leaked 40 runs off two overs, although he dismissed Joe Clarke.

The Hurricanes tried their hearts out, but could only get themselves up to 167 in 20 overs. McDermott top-scored for them with a 33-ball 55. D'Arcy Short also chipped in with an unbeaten 36-ball 41.

Will the Hurricanes beat the Strikers?

BBL - Stars v Hurricanes

The Strikers seem to have the upper hand going into the next BBL encounter. They must be full of confidence after winning four games on the trot.

The return of Head and Carey is expected to strengthen them as well. The Adelaide Strikers are favorites to win the Eliminator.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win the match.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

