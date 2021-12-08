STR vs REN prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

Adelaide Strikers (STR) will square off against the Melbourne Renegades (REN) in the 6th match of the Big Bash League 2021-22 on Thursday at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades have already met each other in the 3rd match of the competition at the Renegades’ home ground Docklands Stadium. The Renegades won that game by two runs in an enthralling fixture.

Batting first, the Melbourne Renegades posted a below-par total of 153/9 in 20 overs. They started their innings brilliantly as openers Sam Harper and Mackenzie Harvey added 65 for the first wicket inside nine overs. When Sam Harper scored 33 runs off 28 deliveries, Mackenzie Harvey contributed 56 off 46 deliveries. But once both openers departed, none of the Renegades batters could spend enough time in the middle to build on the bases provided by the opening duo.

For the Adelaide Strikers, George Garton and Daniel Worrall were brilliant with the ball as the pacers returned with two wickets each. Veteran pacer Peter Siddle was a bit expensive on the night, but he also accounted for three wickets.

Chasing the target, the Strikers made a flying start as openers Jake Weatherald and Matthew Short added 45 runs in five overs for the first wicket. However, it all went downhill from there, and the Strikers could only manage 151/8 in 20 overs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Harry Nielsen top-scored for the team in blue with 30 runs off as many deliveries.

Chinaman spinner Zahir Khan was the star with the ball for the Renegades as he bagged three wickets. All-rounder Will Sutherland also chipped in with two wickets for the Renegades.

Both teams will now face each other, this time at the home ground of the Strikers. While the Renegades will look to complete their season double by winning back-to-back games, the Adelaide Strikers are eager to avenge their loss.

Can the Renegades (REN) beat the Strikers (STR)?

While both the Renegades and Strikers have a strong bowling unit, the batting of both teams looks vulnerable. The middle order of both sides lacks stability, which turned out to be an issue in the first game as well.

The Renegades still have an experienced player in Mohammad Nabi in the middle order, but no such name is present in the Strikers’ batting. If the Renegades could neutralize the top order of the Strikers once again, they would have a real chance to win this contest. The Melbourne Renegades are expected to win this fixture.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

