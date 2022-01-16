STR vs SIX Prediction: Who will win today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Adelaide Strikers will take on the Sydney Sixers in the 52nd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22. Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host this exciting contest.

The Adelaide Strikers faced the Melbourne Stars in their last game and defeated them convincingly to register their third successive win.

After being asked to bat first, the Strikers posted 155 on the board, thanks to 73 by Jonathan Wells. The bowlers then stepped up as they restricted the Stars to 132, winning the game by 23 runs.

Henry Thornton starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets and was well-supported by the other bowlers as they picked up eight wickets in total.

The Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, have won their last two games and will be riding with confidence. They defeated the Thunder in a Sydney Derby at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After being put in to bat, the defending champions scored 197 in their 20 overs. Josh Philippe (57) and Daniel Hughes (66) scored fifties and Moises Henriques was fantastic as he remained unbeaten on 47 off just 27 balls.

Steve O’Keefe spun a web around the Thunder with the ball as he picked up four wickets to help his side defend the total successfully. They restricted the Thunder to 137, winning the game by 60 runs.

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous fixtures and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. It promises to be a cracking contest when they meet on Monday.

Can the Strikers (STR) beat the Sixers (SIX)?

The Strikers have won their last three games and will be high in confidence. They face the defending champions in their upcoming clash and need to be on their toes to challenge them.

The defending champions are flying high at the moment and it will take something special to halt their progress.

The Sixers have been one of the most consistent sides in the competition and have been playing to their potential over the last few weeks. They have a good balance to their side and it won’t be a surprise if they beat the Adelaide Strikers at home on Monday.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win this encounter.

