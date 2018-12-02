5 current international cricketers who broke the global barrier

Jofra Archer would be etching to realize his dream to represent England.

We have all heard phrases relating cricket to the gentleman's game and its relevance in that context. However, apart from being a gentleman's sport, cricket (or for that matter any sport) is one of the most diverse games globally, breaking national and international barriers. The recent glimmer of hope given by the England and Wales Cricket Board to Barbados born Jofra Archer ably highlighting the fact.

"It may happen or may not happen but I would love to debut in front of my family" was Jofra Archer's tweet on November 29, 2018, upon knowing the Board's rule change regarding the eligibility to play international cricket for England.

Until now, any player shall have completed a 7 year residency period in England post turning 18 in order to represent the England cricket team. From January 2019, the below rules will be adopted for national selection:

any player who has British citizenship and was either born in England/Wales or has resided in the country for a minimum of 3 years and, not played for any full member in any capacity for 3 years

With the number of years being dropped to three, Archer who holds a British passport would be hoping to make his debut soon. If Archer manages to find his way through the selection hurdles, the Barbados-born cricketer, along with finding himself in a historic English dressing room, could well enter a unique club - a club of cricketers who played for a country different from the one they were born in.

Here, we take a look at 5 such instances wherein a cricketer donned national colours for a country they weren't born.

Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir has been the premier spinner for South Africa

South African cricketer Imran Tahir was born in Lahore, Pakistan on March 28, 1979. Tahir has represented Pakistan at the under-19 level and also been a part of Pakistan A squad. He could not, however, make the ultimate cut to the national squad owing to the quality of spinners Pakistan had at their disposal.

Tahir shifted base to England, playing county cricket in the UK and realising the need of quality spinners in South Africa, began his domestic career in the rainbow nation.

With strong performances in domestic leagues, Tahir was selected for international duties the moment he was eligible. He made his ODI debut in 2011 World Cup, picking four wickets against the West Indies. In 85 ODIs, Tahir has 139 wickets to his name, averaging under 24.

He has also been impressive in T20 internationals, winning the T20I cricketer of the year in Cricket South Africa's annual awards.

