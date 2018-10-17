Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Strong comeback from Pakistan after an early setback

Pakistan v Australia: 2nd Test - Day One

After winning the toss and batting first, Pakistan were in a spot of bother at the start of the innings as they lost half of their side for just 57 runs. Nevertheless, they ended getting a decent score quickly. The debutant Fakhar Zaman and the skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed controlled the innings after the collapse and made a brilliant 147 run partnership and managed to take their team to a respectable total.

Pakistan's Collapse

The sudden collapse of the Pakistan team from 57 for 1 to 57 for 5 stunned everyone. Pakistan was under immense pressure because most of the Pakistani batsmen threw their wickets away. Yes there was some disciplined bowling but the batsmen tried to play unnecessary shots and lost their wicket in the process. But thanks to Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed, they soaked in the pressure and both of them scored 94 runs each and tried to build a partnership. But both of them were dismissed by their poor shot selection.

They somehow managed to score 282 and posted a respectable total in the first innings after an early collapse. After losing the toss, Australia would have taken the score of 282 happily, but the pitch turned out a bit different than it looked. It will certainly challenge the Australian batsmen and if they play with the right temperament, then certainly they can put Pakistan behind in this Test match.

Comeback from Pakistan

Pakistan v Australia: 2nd Test - Day One

Pakistan has made a comeback in this Test match by picking up 2 wickets late in the evening for just 20 runs. The Centurian from the first Test, Usman Khawaja had to depart early as Sarfaraz took a brilliant catch down the leg-side. At the last ball, Peter Siddle who was sent in as the night watchman was dismissed via LBW. Once again it was Mohammad Abbas who provided the early breakthroughs for Pakistan.

Day 2

Pakistan v Australia: 2nd Test - Day Two

Pakistan has made a strong start on day 2 as they have dismissed Shaun Marsh early in the day and Australia are struggling a bit here as they have lost 3 wickets very early in the innings. They still trail Pakistan by 247 runs and they need a big partnership to take them anywhere close to the first innings total of Pakistan. Mohammed Abbas has got his 3rd wicket now and it looks like there are more to come.