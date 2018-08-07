Strongest ODI playing XI featuring 11 captains

MS Dhoni

In the last 45 years, the game of cricket has seen several changes, but one prominent evolution has stood out - one day cricket.

Still, the format in which the all-important World Cup is played, one-day cricket is reaching new heights now - and several batting records are being broken within short spans of time.

For an ODI XI to be formidable, it has to have the right mix of aggressive and solid batsmen, a healthy balance of pacers and spinners, along with a wicket-keeper who is a capable batsman and an additional mix of all-rounders.

The captain has to play an integral role - from team compositions to bowling changes, he has a say in everything.

Imagine an XI assembled out of skippers, each as proficient with their skills as they are with their captaincy tactics. We take a look at one such possible XI:

Sanath Jayasuriya

Sanath Jayasuriya started his career as a slow left-arm spinner who can bat but finished his career as one of the legends of Sri Lankan cricket and one of his country's greatest captains.

He has played 445 ODI matches in a career that spanned 22 years and has scored 13430 runs at an average of 32.36 and a strike-rate of 91.2, something that was unthinkable at the time when he started to open the batting. He is equally good with the ball and has scalped 323 wickets at an average of 36 and he is someone on whom the captain can rely on to get ten overs.

As a captain, he has captained his team in 118 ODIs and has ended up on the winning side on 66 occasions with a result percentage of 58.26. Any team will want an explosive batsman at the top of the order and Jayasuriya fits the bill completely.

