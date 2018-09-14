Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Strongest Test XI featuring 11 Captains

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.74K   //    14 Sep 2018, 12:02 IST

Ricky Ponting Statue Unveiled
Ricky Ponting- The greatest Australian captain ever

Test cricket has undoubtedly been the most competitive format of the game. Spanning for five long days, Test proves to be a hectic affair for any player. This very format is known to test the basics of cricketer to the fullest which is why the name Test cricket. 

Hence, being such a challenging format, Test cricket is known to have produced one of the greatest legends in the history of cricket. More so, we have also witnessed some greatest captains to have fared the game of cricket - Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, MS Dhoni, Steve Waugh, Stephen Fleming, and the list goes on. 

Safe to say, in Test cricket, captains have been the most important player in their respective teams because a good share of results have been said to be dependent on the course of actions of the captains.

Hence, think of a world Test XI including 11 great captains with each bringing his values to the table. Thus, let us have a look at the strongest Test XI comprising 11 captains. 

#1 Graeme Smith (South Africa)

England v South Africa: 3rd Investec Test - Day Five
Graeme Smith took South African cricket to new heights

Graeme Smith, the South African veteran, was by far the most successful captain in the history of Test cricket. With a tally of 53 Test wins, Smith happens to be the only captain to have achieved the feat of 50 or more Test wins as a captain. Besides, being an exceptional captain, Smith also boasted to be one of the best openers in the history of Test cricket. 

Having featured in 117 matches, Graeme amassed 9265 runs at an astounding average of 48.25 which also include 38 fifties and 27 centuries with the best score being 277. 

Interestingly, he captained in 109 matches out of 117 games that he played. Hence, he remains the fourth youngest player to have assumed the role of the skipper of his team in Test cricket.

Thus, with an impressive captaincy record and excellent batting skills, Graeme Smith happens to be a decent choice for an opening batsman who could also add to the value of the side with his inputs. 

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
