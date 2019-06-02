×
Strongest West Indies playing XI of the 2010 decade

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
1.17K   //    02 Jun 2019, 19:59 IST

West Indies has got some serious hard hitters in their side.
West Indies has got some serious hard hitters in their side.

West Indies as a nation has always had the upper hand when the talk comes to cricket. The nation had created a legacy during the 19th century when every other team used to fear the prospect of playing the West Indies. This tradition has been carried down from the 19th to 21st century as even today, the team has got some players who can create havoc.

During the early days of cricket, the side used to have pure cricketing talent in the form of Malcolm Marshall, Brian Lara, Clive Lloyd, Viv Richards and many more talented cricketers. It was an era where the side used to completely dominate the game. No other side could even come close to beating this legendary team.

Though there was a difficult transitional phase for the team when the players left, the West Indies is perhaps the most dangerous side in world cricket right now. This team comprises the younger lads who have got the hunger for victory in their minds.

If all the players resolve their dispute with the board and play for the nation with pride, then no team can stop West Indies from becoming the superpower of cricket once again.

Here is a playing XI featuring the current generation West Indies players which can defeat any team on the planet -

#1 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is the most dangerous opening batsman of the world.
Chris Gayle is the most dangerous opening batsman of the world.

No other player can replace Chris Gayle as the opener in the strongest West Indian playing XI thanks to his sheer brilliance. He is by far the best choice to open the innings for West Indies. He can hammer every ball for the boundary, regardless of the bowler he is facing.

Popularly known as the Universe Boss, Gayle can be handy with the bat as well as the ball in any format of the game. His ability to tonk the ball a long way, irrespective of the situation makes him a match-winner.

Fetching more content...
