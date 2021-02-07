Stuart Broad mocks ICC over Virat Kohli's 'spirit of cricket' gesture towards Joe Root

England bowler Stuart Broad took a dig at the International Cricket Council (ICC) over a post on Virat Kohli's gesture towards Joe Root.

The England captain reached his century in the third session of the first day and suffered a cramp at the end of the 87th over after slog-sweeping Ravichandran Ashwin for a six. Joe Root's opposite number Virat Kohli came to his rescue, helping Root stretch his leg before the England physio attended to him.

ICC reacted to the incident on their Instagram account, with the caption:

"When England captain Joe Root was struck by cramps, Virat Kohli was the first to his aid.

"A heart-warming Spirit of Cricket gesture."

Cricket followers across the world applauded Virat Kohli's gesture. The Indian captain was also the recipient of the 2019 ICC Spirit of Cricket Award for stopping fans from booing Australia's Steve Smith during their World Cup match.

However, Stuart Broad saw the lighter side of things and took a cheeky dig at the ICC, demanding an award. The veteran pacer commented:

"I ran a drink out too, spirit of cricket award?"

Advertisement

Stuart Broad's cheeky dig

Indian fans troll Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad's comment wasn't received well by the Indian fans. While some tried to school him by making him understand the difference between the acts, others poked fun at the six sixes he conceded to Yuvraj Singh during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Karan Kathiriya, a fan, commented:

"That was your job. What Indian captain did was not his job and is praised for helping the opposing teams player in pain. Do that someday and you may get rewards."

Varun, another fan, trolled Broad with the Yuvraj Singh reference:

"Already @yuvisofficial gave you this."

Despite 517 Test wickets, Stuart Broad hasn't been picked for the Chennai Test, with the English team management favouring the younger Jofra Archer to partner James Anderson against India.

Electing to bat, England piled up 555 for eight at the end of play on Day Two. Joe Root led the charge with a finely crafted 218, his third century in as many Tests in 2021.