Australia players hit back at Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds for comments on Marnus Labuschagne

Tim Paine and Matthew Wade poked fun at teammate Marnus Labuschagne in what was a tongue-in-cheek dig at former Australia cricketers-turned-commentators Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds for the comments they had made two days earlier.

Tim Paine: "When you're hundred Tests in and I am commentating, it'll be exactly the same. I'm gonna be sitting with Roy and Warney saying the same thing... "hog pile him."

Matthew Wade: “I’ll be coaching in 10 years if you’re playing and I’ll be saying ‘if you'd just had taken Warnie and Roy’s advice back at the start, you wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Marnus Labuschagne - “Stump mic must be on”

#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VVwSH2zkHp — Andrew Donnison (@Donno79) January 10, 2021

Australia broadcaster Mark Howard can be heard at the end of the exchange saying, "turn it down." Shane Warne was also on commentary for Fox Sports while the exchange occurred.

Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds were caught taking a dig at Marnus Labuschagne

Shane Warne was caught making derogatory comments on Marnus Labuschagne.

Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds found themselves in hot water on Friday after they were caught making derogatory remarks about Marnus Labuschagne while on commentary duty in the BBL.

The former Australia stars were unaware that the feed was live, and their comments referring to Marnus Labuschagne's 'ADD' and taking a swipe at his mannerisms were broadcast to all viewers.

The video quickly became viral on social media, and fans were unsurprisingly furious at the disgusting comments. The duo have yet to apologise, but Kayo Sports, who stream the BBL, did issue an apology after the incident.