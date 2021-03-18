How superfan Sudhir Gautam is cheering both Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar’s India sides

The distance between Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur is around 1,200 km. For Sudhir Gautam, it’s just a number: not daunting enough to overpower his love for Sachin Tendulkar and Team India.

On March 9, Sudhir Gautam was in the stands in Raipur, cheering for Tendulkar’s India Legends. He was back in Ahmedabad the next day for the first T20I between India and England.

On Saturday morning, he rushed back to Raipur to cheer Tendulkar’s side against the South Africa Legends before starting for Ahmedabad to reach in time for the second T20I on Sunday. The pattern continues for Sudhir Gautam, who is now famous worldwide for his devotion to Tendulkar and Team India.

Sportskeeda caught up with the fan as he waited for Sachin Tendulkar and his men to board the team bus after India Legends’ win over their South African counterparts on Saturday.

“Since India haven’t played a match here, this is my first time at the venue. I was cheering for India at Ahmedabad, and the Test ended in three days. I told Sachin sir that since you are playing, I want to be in Raipur to cheer you. He got my tickets done, and here I am. After the team leaves for the hotel, I will rush to Ahmedabad, where Team India play their second T20I,” said Sudhir Gautam as he readied his flag and conch.

Sachin Tendulkar had invited Sudhir Gautam to the Indian dressing room after the 2011 World Cup win (Photo: Twitter)

Sudhir Gautam’s presence further lights up Raipur

Raipur doesn’t get its usual share of cricket, but thanks to the Road Safety World Series, fans in and around the Chhattisgarh capital are enjoying their moment in the sun.

Could cricketing Saturdays be any better than Sachin Tendulkar setting the tone right from the first ball? Is there anything better than a packed area, reverberating with the familiar ‘Saaachiiin... Saaachiiin’?

Makhaya Ntini was backfoot punched through the point region for a boundary. The next ball witnessed one of the sport’s most cherished sights – a Tendulkar-straight drive. A few overs later, two straight hits – a six and a four – off Thandi Tshabalala would bring up Tendulkar’s fifty.

In a major throwback of sorts, Tendulkar’s strong start ultimately culminated in an excellent finish courtesy of a late flourish from Yuvraj Singh, who smacked four consecutive sixes.

Amid the crowded stands, bathed in national tricolor, Sudhir Gautam waved the flag and blew a conch. The 'Miss U' part above the painted text ‘Tendulkar’ was missing this time, and understandably so.

All of this made for a busy evening for Sudhir Gautam. More fans means more posing for selfies, including security personnel and dignitaries of prominence.

“Most fans don’t get their selfies with Sachin sir, so they are happy to get clicked with me. I am happy to give them that moment,” Sudhir Gautam adds before talking excitedly about his idol Sachin Tendulkar’s audacious stroke-play en route to a 37-ball 60.

“There were seven more overs, and I was sure that Sachin sir would belt a century. He was set for more strokes but got caught out. I am sure he will smash a ton in remaining games.”

Fandom comes with its price tag. But nothing dents the committed Sudhir Gautam’s devotion for his cause. It takes him six hours to paint himself, and he often gets a friend to assist him. He spends another three hours removing it.

“I use enamel paint for the body and usually use watercolours for my face. Enamel paint can affect your eyes, so watercolours are washable and come off easily. I do the face-painting myself. It takes me around six hours to get match-ready and another three to remove it,” said Sudhir Gautam before we quizzed him about the side-effects of the paints that he has been using for close to two decades.

“There must be. I am not sure. There’s no hair in my torso; that could be it. But it’s a very small price.”

Sudhir Gautam in Raipur (Photo: Suvajit Mustafi)

Won't get married and Team India is my family: Sudhir Gautam

Known as the biggest fan of Sachin Tendulkar, Muzaffarpur’s Sudhir Gautam continues to cheer for the national side in their home games. He has traveled overseas too and most notably, has cycled his way to Bangladesh and Pakistan.

For now, he has been rushing between Raipur and Ahmedabad every other day to stay committed to his cause.

“Sachin sir is my God. I have his blessings, so anything is possible. Pandemic has already robbed us off cricket, and I don’t want to miss out on cheering any Indian side. I will be continuing shuffling between Raipur and Ahmedabad to cheer for both sides till the tournaments are on,” said Sudhir Gautam before rebuking the question of settling down in life through marriage.

“I am already married to my commitment to serving Team India as its fan. This team is my family, and I will continue to cheer and support them for the rest of my life.”

Members of the India Legends team made their way to the team bus. “I need to rush,” Sudhir Gautam signed off as he went close to the team bus to greet the victorious India Legends side with his conch and flag.

As the bus made its way out of the stadium, he meandered his way through a group of fans and security officials hounding him for selfies, to a friend waiting on a bike.

He waved at them, apologizing, “Sorry, next time. I have to reach Ahmedabad in a few hours.”