SUNE vs JSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – January 10, 2023

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will lock horns with Joburg Super Kings in the first match of the SA20 2024 league at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. The match is scheduled for January 10, Wednesday at 09:00 PM IST.

The Sunrisers enter the SA20 2024 season as clear favorites, having secured the title in the inaugural edition. With four victories and five losses, they clinched the third spot in the points table before progressing to the semis.

Overcoming Joburg Super Kings, they advanced to the finals, where they triumphed over Pretoria Capitals by four wickets to secure their first-ever championship.

Meanwhile, Super Kings, who had a better campaign than the Sunrisers, finished second in the rankings with six wins and three losses. However, Sunrisers thwarted their journey to the finals. They are now determined to avenge that defeat and start their SA20 2024 quest on a positive note.

On that note, here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming SUNE vs JSK Dream11 match.

#3 Dawid Malan (SUNE) - 9.0 credits

Dawid Malan after scoring century in ODI World Cup (Credits: icc-cricket.com)

Dawid Malan has been looking in good shape since the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. He finished as the top scorer for England, smashing 404 runs in nine games at an impressive average of 44.88. His records also included one century and two fifties.

Eager to carry this momentum, Malan will look forward to making his debut in SA20 2024 and will play a pivotal role as the captain/vice-captain in your SUNE vs JSK Dream11 teams.

#2 Faf du Plessis (JSK) - 9.0 credits

Faf du Plessis celebrating his century at Wanderers Stadium (Credits:SA20)

Faf du Plessis stands out as a top-notch opener in the limited-overs format. He finished as the second-highest run scorer in the inaugural season. With 369 runs to his name, he maintained a notable average of 41 and also smashed one century as well as two half-centuries.

Faf continued his form in the recent 2023 Caribbean Premier League, scoring 112 runs in four matches at an average of 37.33.

Given his current form, he stands as one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain of your SUNE vs JSK Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Aiden Markram (SUNE) - 9.0 credits

Aiden Markram after scoring his first SA20 century against Super Kings (Credits: SA20)

Aiden Markram has displayed fine form since 2023, making valuable contributions with both bat and ball. He scored 55 runs across two games and also secured a wicket in the most recent T20I series against India.

Markram was the third-highest run scorer of the first edition of the SA20 with 366 runs in his tally. He not only excelled with the bat but also bagged 11 wickets in 10 innings while being economical.

Notably, he scored his 58-ball century against Super Kings last year at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium.

The South African T20I captain is undoubtedly the prime choice for the captain/vice-captain role in your SUNE vs JSK Dream11 teams

