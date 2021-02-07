Sunil Gavaskar calls Australian players 'brats' for throwing Justin Langer under the bus

Sunil Gavaskar has thrown his weight behind under-fire Australian coach Justin Langer and has taken a shot at their players. Recently, reports had emerged that the Australian cricketers are drained because of Langer's intense and disciplined coaching style.

The reports cited dressing room sources indicating that there was a leak and someone went behind Justin Langer's back to talk to the media. Now, Sunil Gavaskar has come out supporting the former Australian opener and said the players are looking like brats after the media leak.

"The leaks to the media about Langer actually reflects badly on the Australian team as it portrays them as brats who can’t accept they were outplayed and so need to shift the blame elsewhere." Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

The Indian legend also stated that a coach could not take the majority of the blame for a loss as it is the players who go out and play on the pitch.

"Stories planted in the media by the players or their agents or managers are making out that it was Langer’s intensity and passion that had the players under pressure and so affected their game. This is utter rubbish as once the players are out on the field, the coach can do nothing and the players themselves have to find the answers to the questions asked by the opposition," added Gavaskar.

The Australian team have come under intense scrutiny ever since their Test series loss to an injury-hit Indian side. The Aussies would have been keen to bounce back, but their three-match Test series against South Africa was recently postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in the Rainbow Nation.

Justin Langer's response to dressing room disputes

Justin Langer responded to the leak and said that players are better off talking to him directly instead of going behind his back.

"Do I get grumpy sometimes? Yeah I get grumpy sometimes, I’m not perfect that’s for sure, but I’m pretty good at some of the things I do, and you just don’t like it when you feel people — through managers or players, whatever — I would rather they came straight to me, that’s the Australian way as I know it, let’s talk through it, let’s go through it and work things out.” said Justin Langer on Cricket Et Cetera podcast.

After the postponement of their tour to South Africa, Australia's chances of making the ICC World Test Championship final hang in the balance. Their fate is not in their hands, and the outcome of the ongoing India-England series will decide whether they play the final at the Lord's later this year. New Zealand have already sealed their spot in the final.