Sunil Gavaskar has his say on Dhoni, thinks Rishabh Pant is the right choice for World T20

Gavaskar picks his choice for the World T20 next year

What's the story?

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has his say on MS Dhoni's future with the Indian cricket team in the T20Is. Gavaskar reckons there is a need to look beyond Dhoni and provide further opportunities to the youngsters in the shortest format considering the T20 World Cup next year in Australia.

The background

Indian cricket has often been surrounded by a debate in regards to finding a possible substitute for MS Dhoni who only plays limited overs' cricket now. There is no doubt about the abundant talent in the country which can fill in the shoes of MS Dhoni, however, in whatever limited chances that have been offered to the youngsters, none of them have been able to grab them with both hands.

The heart of the matter...

Former Indian skipper Gavaskar doesn't see Dhoni fitting into his scheme of things for World T20 next year. Dhoni, who has still not officially announced his retirement from the game, is on a two-month break from his services for the Indian team. Gavaskar believes giving opportunities to the youngsters is the priority for the Kohli-led side.

Talking about his views on Rishabh Pant as one of the options for the T20 World Cup next year, the 70-year old was optimistic about the youngster being the first choice wicket-keeper in the Indian squad.

"No, we need to look beyond. Mahendra Singh Dhoni at least do at least doesn't figure in my team. If you are talking about the T20 World Cup, I will certainly think about Rishabh Pant," said Gavaskar in an interview for Aaj tak as quoted in TOI.

Despite Pant's recent failures, the Little master, in defence of the youngster, thinks that Pant will come good in the future, and will rectify his mistakes to make up for the lost opportunities in the past. He was also of the opinion that regard Sanju Samson as the next best option if Pant fails to grab the chances presented to him in the upcoming matches.

What's next?

The Indian selectors must have a clear picture in who they see as the wicket-keeper batsman who is likely to don the Indian jersey at the World T20 neat year in Australia. It is necessary for the selectors to communicate with the youngsters in terms of their expectations before the mega-tournament next year.