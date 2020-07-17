Sunil Gavaskar would have made more runs if he played in this era: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq heaped praise on India's legendary batsman, Sunil Gavaskar, while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel. Inzamam felt Sunil Gavaskar did the unthinkable by breaching the 10,000 run mark in Test Cricket.

The former Pakistan skipper also talked about how several greats graced the game before and during Sunil Gavaskar's time but found it hard to breach the 10,000 mark.

"There were several great players in his (Sunil Gavaskar) era as well as before that. There were batsmen like Javed Miandad, Viv Richards, Garry Sobers, and Don Bradman but none of them thought to reach the figure. Even in today’s cricket when there is too much Test cricket, there are very few players who’ve achieved that feat," Inzamam said

Sunil Gavaskar was the first batsman in the history of the game to reach the 10,000 run mark in Test cricket. Inzamam also opined that Sunil Gavaskar would have had a much higher tally of runs had he played in today's era, stating that the latter's tally of 10,00 runs in that era is equal to 15,000 to 16,000 runs in the current circumstances.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam added that run making was much more difficult in Sunil Gavaskar's time. He said that a batsman in good form could score 1000 to 1500 runs a season nowadays, although the situation was different when the former Indian opener was playing.

Inzamam also commented that wickets were not as easy to bat on back then, especially when talking about pitches outside the subcontinent.

Sunil Gavaskar averaged over 50 in Test cricket

Sunil Gavaskar scored over 13,000 runs in an illustrious 233-match international career. Sunil Gavaskar averaged 51.00 in Tests and scored 34 hundreds and 45 fifties. He scored 10,122 runs in 125 Tests before before he hung up his Test boots in 1987.

In fact, the former Indian opener is ranked 12th on the list of highest Test run scorers of all time.

Sunil Gavaskar also played 108 ODIs and amassed a total of 3092 runs at an average of 35.13.