SuperSport Park Centurion pitch report and weather conditions

After an extended break of 11 months, the South African cricket team will don the whites again to take on Sri Lanka at the SuperSport Park. The hosts have not lost a Boxing Day Test since 2015, having kicked off this four-match winning streak with a win over Sri Lanka in 2016.

In the next four years, South Africa recorded victories against Zimbabwe, Pakistan, and England. It is pertinent to note they beat Pakistan twice in two consecutive years.

Quinton de Kock was the Man of the Match in the previous Centurion Test. The wicket-keeper will lead the South African side in the ICC World Test Championship series versus Sri Lanka.

Speaking of Sri Lanka's recent record in South Africa, the islanders beat the Proteas in the last two Tests. Kusal Perera's once in a lifetime knock had helped Sri Lanka defeat South Africa by one wicket in Kingsmead. Next, the visitors beat South Africa by eight wickets at St. George's Park. Thus, Sri Lanka will look forward to completing a hat-trick of Test wins on South African soil.

South Africa have lost only two Tests at SuperSport Park. Australia had defeated them by 281 runs in 2014, while England beat them at this stadium by two wickets in 2000. The Sri Lankan team has suffered four losses in four Tests at the SuperSport Park.

SuperSport Park Centurion pitch report

The pitch at Centurion assists the quick bowlers, underlined by the fact that Jofra Archer scalped six wickets in the last Test at this venue. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada also picked up seven wickets for the hosts.

Scoring runs is a challenging task at SuperSport Park. In the previous Test between South Africa and England, none of the teams could touch the 300-run landmark.

The pace-friendly pitch will test the Sri Lankan batsmen's skills in the upcoming match.

SuperSport Park Centurion weather conditions

The skies will be mostly sunny across the five days of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, although, there is a 20% chance of rain on the first four days. Hence, there could be rain interruptions in the SA v SL Test.