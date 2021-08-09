Support, don’t create hurdles: Kamran Akmal’s message to BCCI over KPL controversy

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has urged countries to support the newly-established Kashmir Premier League (KPL). Sharing a message for India, Akmal stated that when it comes to sports, nations must back each other.

The first edition of the KPL ran into major controversy after Herschelle Gibbs claimed he was being threatened by the BCCI for deciding to take part in the tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) soon released a statement addressing the issue.

However, the BCCI hit back at the Pakistan board, stating that they are within their rights to take decisions with respect to the cricketing ecosystem in India.

Sharing a video on his YouTube channel, Akmal said about the KPL controversy:

“It was not easy to organize KPL at such a scale in Muzaffarabad. There were a lot of difficulties and hurdles faced. You would have read how players were stopped from coming here. According to me, when it comes to sports, one country should support the other and not create hurdles. That is not good at all. Sports is something that unites.”

A few days before the start of the KPL, former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar pulled out of the event, citing tension between India and Pakistan. Announcing his decision through a tweet, he wrote:

“I have decided not to participate in the KPL because of the political tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issues. I don't want to be in the middle of this , it would make me feel uncomfortable. #KPL2021 #Kashmir #india #Cricket #Pakistan #ENGvIND #TheHundred.”

Meanwhile, Akmal claimed that the KPL is being appreciated internationally and added that the beautiful stadium in Muzaffarabad has all the makings of a future international venue.

Inzamam-ul-Haq confident KPL will help youngsters from Kashmir play for Pakistan soon

A few days ago, Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq had stated that he was confident youngsters from Kashmir would soon go on to play for Pakistan.

Inzamam, who is the coach of Mirpur Royals, said on his YouTube channel:

"Lots of Kashmir players are already playing under-19 cricket for Pakistan. There is no dearth of talent in the players of this region. The prime issue is that they have not been getting proper opportunities and platforms so far. PCB has always tried to support them until now, but the latest step taken will give these guys good facilities, and more opportunities will arise for the players."

“In 2 to 3 years, I feel Kashmir players could be seen playing in leagues around the world. I think after the conclusion of this year's KPL, within a year, we could witness a major change in the state of cricket in Kashmir and also the attitude of the people there," added Inzamam.

The first edition of the KPL began on August 6 and will go on till August 17.

