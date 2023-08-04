Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Prediction: Who will win today’s GT20 Canada 2023 Qualifier 1?

Surrey Jaguars (SJ) and Vancouver Knights (VK) will face each other in Qualifier 1 of the GT20 Canada 2023 on Friday, August 4. The CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario will host the encounter.

The Jaguars, led by Iftikhar Ahmed, did not make the best of starts to their campaign after losing to the Montreal Tigers by five wickets in their opening match. But from there on, the Jaguars have had a fantastic campaign. They finished the league stage on top of the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.860 thanks to wins in four out of seven matches.

They will go into the match after beating Mississauga Panthers by eight wickets in their previous match. After opting to field first, the Jaguars bowled their opponents out for 56 in 14.3 overs. Sandeep Lamichhane was exceptional after he finished with figures of 4-0-6-3. The Jaguars chased down the target with 11 overs left in their innings.

The Knights, on the other hand, finished second in the table with nine points and a net run rate of +0.600 thanks to wins in four out of six matches. They beat Toronto Nationals by 25 runs in their previous match.

After setting the opponents a target of 129, they bowled the Nationals out for 103 in 15.5 overs. Harsh Thaker picked up four wickets for 29 runs. Corbin Bosch and Junaid Siddiqui picked up three and two wickets respectively.

GT20 Canada 2023, SJ vs VK Prediction: Can the Jaguars beat the Knights?

Both teams have been in excellent form and it is tough to pick an outright winner. The team, batting first, should be able to win the upcoming match. In a crunch match, it is advisable not to bat second as the pressure of a run-chase can be immense.

Prediction: The team batting first will win this GT20 Canada 2023 match.

