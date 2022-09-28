Suryakumar Yadav overtakes Babar Azam to claim No.2 spot in ICC T20I rankings for batters

Team India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav climbed to No.2 in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters released on Wednesday, September 28.

Suryakumar has showcased tremendous form in the shortest format this year. He has amassed 682 runs from 20 appearances in 2022 at a fantastic average of 37.88. Notably, with 115 runs, he was the leading run-getter for the Men in Blue in their recently concluded three-match home series against Australia.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) player is the only Indian batter who currently features in the ICC's top 10 batting chart. Captain Rohit Sharma occupies 13th place on the list, while senior batter Virat Kohli is stationed at No.15.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who has been impressive in the team's ongoing seven-match series against England, has retained his top position on the list. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, on the other hand, has dropped down to the third place.

In the ICC's T20I rankings for bowlers, India's Axar Patel has jumped 15 places and is at No.18 after a successful outing against Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who struggled for form in the rubber, has dropped one place and is no at No.10.

Suryakumar Yadav to next be seen in action in South Africa T20I series

India are set to take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series at home in September and October. Suryakumar Yadav will be aiming to make the most of his red-hot form in the upcoming assignment as well.

The opening encounter of the series will be played on Wednesday, September 28, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Another T20I series victory could do wonders for the confidence of Rohit Sharma and Co. ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month.

The second fixture is scheduled to be played in Guwahati on October 2. The two sides will then travel to Indore for the third match, which is slated to take place on October 4.

India and South Africa will then battle it out in a three-match ODI series. The 50-over rubber will commence on October 6 in Lucknow.

