Suryakumar Yadav's T20I stats: Some stunning numbers and shocking downfall post captaincy

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav will be under the scanner when the Men in Blue take on Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday, September 26 in the last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025. While India are unbeaten in the tournament and have already qualified for the final, their captain has endured a wretched time with the willow and would want some runs under his belt ahead of the final against Pakistan.

In four innings in Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar has managed only 59 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 111.32. The right-handed batter was unbeaten on seven off two against UAE in Dubai and followed it up with 47* off 37 against Pakistan at the same venue. In the first Super 4 match against Pakistan, he was dismissed for a duck and managed only five against Bangladesh.

Not just his low scores, but his pattern of dismissals are also a cause of worry. Against Pakistan, he miscued his trademark scoop off Haris Rauf to deep third man. In the game against Bangladesh, he was caught down leg off a shortish delivery Mustafizur Rahman. Both dismissals hinted at a batter down on confidence and these are not good signs heading into the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Comparing Suryakumar Yadav's T20I numbers with and without captaincy

Suryakumar's struggle in Asia Cup 2025 is not a one-off. He had poor home series against England as well earlier this year. In fact, in the five-match T20I series, the 35-year-old managed only 28 runs in five innings at an average of 5.60 and a strike rate of 116.66.

The right-handed batter, however, found his rhythm in IPL 2025. Representing his franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), he clobbered 717 runs in 16 innings at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91, with five half-centuries and a best of 73*. Rather surprisingly, Suryakumar had failed to carry the brilliant form into international cricket, extending his poor runs as batter while leading India in T20Is.

In 27 T20I matches that the Mumbai batter has led Team India, he has only managed 617 runs at an average of 26.82 and a strike rate of 156.20. He has one hundred and four fifties to his name as T20I captain. The numbers clearly do not make for impressive reading.

Suryakumar Yadav is yet to hit a half-century in Asia Cup 2025. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

The swashbuckling batter scored 144 runs in five innings against Australia at home in November-December 2023, averaging 28 at a strike rate of 160. He followed it up with 156 runs in two innings in South Africa, which included 100 off 56 in Johannesburg. Suryakumar scored 92 runs in three matches in Sri Lanka and 112 in three T20Is against Bangladesh at home, although he had good strike rates.

When Team India, however, toured South Africa in November 2024, he only managed 26 runs in three innings, which was followed by another forgettable tour series at home against England. The Indian skipper's struggle with the bat in Asia Cup 2025 seems like an extension of his poor form, making his IPL 2025 exploits an aberration of sorts if we look at the bigger picture.

Suryakumar batting stats Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s As captain 27 617 26.82 156.20 100 1 4 When not captain 61 2,040 43.40 168.17 117 3 17

Compare this with his batting stats in T20Is when he was not captain and you get a totally different canvas on display. In 61 matches when he was not captain, Suryakumar had scored 2,040 runs at an average of 43.40 and a strike rate of 168.17. The right-handed batter notched up three tons and 17 fifties in this phase.

Of his 2,040 runs, 321 runs came in eight matches against England at an average of 45.85 and a strike rate of 179.32. He also smashed 284 runs in eight T20Is against New Zealand at an average of 47.33 and a strike rate of 153.51. Further, he also hit 190 runs in five games against South Africa, averaging 47.50 at a strike rate of 180.95.

Suryakumar Yadav's T20I stats: Home vs Away record with and without captaincy

Of his 61 matches when he was not captain, 21 came at home in which he scored 760 runs at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate off 170.02. Suryakumar also played 15 away matches in which he scored 626 runs, averaging 48.15 at a strike rate of 169.64. At neutral venues, he smashed 654 runs in 25 T20Is at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 164.73.

Suryakumar batting stats Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Home 21 760 47.50 170.02 112* 1 7 Away 15 626 48.15 169.64 117 2 4 Neutral 25 654 36.33 164.73 68* 0 6

(Suryakumar Yadav batting stats when not T20I captain)

Suryakumar batting stats Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Home 13 284 21.84 164.16 80 0 2 Away 10 281 35.12 164.32 100 1 2 Neutral 4 52 26 101.96 47* 0 0

(Suryakumar Yadav batting stats as T20I captain)

As T20I captain, he has played 13 matches at home and has scored 284 at an average of 21.84 and a strike rate of 164.16. In 10 away games, he has 281 runs, averaging 35.12 at a strike rate of 164.32. Further, in four T20Is at neutral venues, the Indian skipper has 52 runs at an average of 26.

Suryakumar Yadav's T20I stats: Year-by-year breakdown

Suryakumar made his belated international debut in March 2021 on the back of some stunning performances in the IPL. He played 11 T20Is in 2021, scoring 244 runs at an average of 34.85 and a strike rate of 155.41. The 35-year-old batter's most productive years in T20Is followed.

Suryakumar batting stats Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s 2021 11 244 34.85 155.41 62 0 3 2022 31 1,164 46.56 187.43 117 2 9 2023 18 733 48.86 155.95 112* 2 5 2024 18 429 26.81 151.59 75 0 5 2025 10 87 12.42 112.98 47* 0 0

In 2022, he amassed 1,164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 187.43. In 2023, he totaled 733 runs in 18 games at an average of 48.86 and a strike rate of 155.95. The star batter's average slipped in 26.81 from 18 T20Is in 2024. This year, he averages 12.42 from 10 games.

