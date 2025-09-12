Suryakumar Yadav vs Nicholas Pooran - comparing their stats after 84 T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav is leading Team India in the ongoing Men's T20 Asia Cup, which is being played in the UAE. The Men in Blue beat the hosts by nine wickets in their first match of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. The skipper did not have much to do as UAE were bundled out for just 57. He was not out on seven off two in the small chase.

Ad

The 34-year-old, however, could be crucial to Team India's fortunes with the willow in the mega clash against Pakistan, which will be played in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. Looking at the bigger picture, there are high expectations from the right-handed batter heading into the 2026 T20 World Cup. Suryakumar has an excellent batting record in T20Is, but has struggled since taking over as captain.

The 360-degree batter has featured in 84 T20Is so far. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of Nicholas Pooran at the same stage. The swashbuckling West Indies batter retired from international cricket at the age of 29 earlier this year.

Ad

Trending

Suryakumar Yadav vs Nicholas Pooran - Who has more runs and a better average after 84 T20Is?

In 84 T20Is, Suryakumar has scored 2,605 runs at an average of 38.30. Of his total runs, 372 runs have come in 11 matches against South Africa at an average of 41.33 and 349 runs in 13 matches against England at an average of 29.08. He has also notched up 290 runs in nine matches against Australia, averaging 32.22 and 284 runs in eight T20Is against New Zealand, averaging 47.33.

Ad

After 84 matches, Pooran had 1,801 runs to his name at an average of 26.48. Of his T20I runs after 84 games, 592 runs came in 20 matches against India at an average of 32.88 and 374 runs in 13 T20Is against England at an average of 31.66. Further, he had 214 runs in seven matches against Bangladesh (average 53.50) and 208 runs in 10 T20Is against Pakistan (average 29.71).

Suryakumar Yadav vs Nicholas Pooran - Who has a better strike rate after 84 T20Is?

After 84 matches, Suryakumar has a strike rate of 167.30. The Indian captain has a strike rate of 172.61 in nine innings against Australia and 171.92 in 12 innings against England. Further, the 34-year-old has a strike rate of 153.51 in eight innings against New Zealand and 163.87 in 10 innings against South Africa.

Ad

After 84 T20Is, Pooran had a strike rate of 134.80. The West Indies left-hander had a strike rate of 118.18 in seven innings against Australia and 134.53 in 13 innings against England. Further, the southpaw had a strike rate of 133.33 in four innings against New Zealand and 136.53 in eight innings against South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Nicholas Pooran - Who has more 50-plus scores after 84 T20Is?

After 84 T20Is, Suryakumar has 25 50-plus scores to his credit - four tons and 21 fifties. His best of 117 came off 55 balls against England in Nottingham in July 2022. He also scored 111* off 51 balls against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui (November 2022), 100 off 56 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2023 and 112* off 51 against Sri Lanka in Rajkot (January 2023).

Ad

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Suryakumar Yadav 2,605 38.30 167.30 117 4 21 Nicholas Pooran 1,801 26.48 134.80 82 0 11

Ad

(Suryakumar vs Pooran - T20I stats comparison after 84 matches)

After 84 T20Is, Pooran had 11 half-centuries to his name. His best of 82 came off 45 balls against England in St George's in December 2023. The former West Indies captain also scored smashed three consecutive 60s against India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in February 2022. He also slammed 62* off just 33 balls against Pakistan in Guyana in July 2021.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Nicholas Pooran - Who has a better record in wins after 84 T20Is?

Suryakumar has so far featured in 64 T20Is that India have won. In 60 innings, he has scored 1,968 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 174.31, with three hundreds and 17 half-centuries. In 18 matches that India have lost, he has scored 616 runs, averaging 34.22, with one century and four half-centuries.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Suryakumar Yadav 64 1,968 41 174.31 112* 3 17 Nicholas Pooran 29 741 37.05 140.87 74* 0 3

Ad

(Suryakumar vs Pooran - T20I stats comparison in wins after 84 matches)

After 84 T20Is, Pooran had been part of 29 matches that West Indies had won. In 26 innings, he scored 741 runs at an average of 37.05 and a strike rate of 140.87, with three half-centuries. On the other hand, in 49 games that the Windies lost, he scored 1,047 runs at an average of 22.27, with eight half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news