Suryakumar Yadav vs Suresh Raina - comparing their T20I stats after 78 matches

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India in the 2025 Asia Cup that will be held in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The series will mark Team India's return to international cricket following a month's break after the Test tour of England. The Men in Blue are the defending champions in the tournament as well as the most successful side in the history of the Asia Cup, with eight title triumphs.

Suryakumar was retained as India's captain for the T20 tournament after clearing his fitness test before the squad was picked. It may be recalled that he underwent surgery for sports hernia in Munich in Germany earlier this year. While the 34-year-old has been named captain, Shubman Gill will be his deputy.

Ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, we compare Suryakumar's T20I stats with that of former India batting star Suresh Raina. The latter played 78 games during his T20I career, so we compare his stats with that of the Indian skipper at the same stage.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Suresh Raina - Who has scored more runs and has better average after 78 T20Is?

After 78 T20Is, Suryakumar had 2,570 runs to his name at an average of 40.79. Of his T20I runs after 78 matches, 408 runs came in 12 matches against West Indies at an average of 40.80 and 372 runs in 11 matches against South Africa at an average of 41.33.

In nine matches against Australia, Suryakumar had 290 runs at an average of 32.22 and 321 runs in eight matches against England at an average of 45.85. He had also scored 284 runs in eight T20Is against New Zealand at an average of 47.33 and 346 runs in eight T20Is against Sri Lanka, averaging 49.42.

Raina scored 1,605 runs in 78 T20Is at an average of 29.18. Of his 1,600-plus runs, 339 runs came in 12 matches against South Africa at an average of 33.90 and 292 runs in 13 matches against England at an average of 32.44.

Further, the former CSK star scored 170 runs in 10 matches against Australia at an average of 24.28 and 265 runs in 12 T20Is against Sri Lanka, averaging 29.44. The southpaw also scored 100 runs in two matches against Zimbabwe.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Suresh Raina - Who has a better strike rate after 78 T20Is?

After 78 matches, Suryakumar had a strike rate of 167.86. He had a strike rate of 172.61 in nine innings against Australia and 179.32 in seven innings against England. The Indian captain had a strike rate of 153.51 in eight innings against New Zealand and 163.87 in 10 innings against South Africa.

Raina ended his T20I career with a strike rate of 134.87. He had a strike rate of 132.81 in nine innings against Australia and 135.81 in 11 innings against England. In 11 innings against South Africa, the left-hander managed a strike rate of 148.03 and 125.35 in four innings against New Zealand.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Suresh Raina - Who has more 50-plus scores after 78 T20Is?

After 78 T20Is, Suryakumar had 25 50-plus scores - four hundreds and 21 half-centuries. His best of 117 came off 55 balls against England in Nottingham in July 2022. The Indian captain also scored 112* off 51 balls against Sri Lanka in Rajkot (2023), 111* off 51 balls against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui (2022) and 100 off 56 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg (2023).

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Suryakumar Yadav 2,570 40.79 167.86 117 4 21 Suresh Raina 1,605 29.18 134.87 101 1 5

(Suryakumar Yadav vs Suresh Raina - T20I stats comparison after 78 matches)

Raina registered six 50-plus scores in T20Is. His best of 101 came off 60 balls against South Africa in Gros Islet in the 2010 T20 World Cup. Of his five fifties, one each came against England, New Zealand, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Suresh Raina - Who has a better record in wins after 78 T20Is?

After 78 T20Is, Suryakumar had featured in 59 matches that India won. In 55 innings, he scored 1,947 runs at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 175.40, with three hundreds and 17 half-centuries. He registered one hundred and four fifties in 17 T20Is that India lost.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Suryakumar Yadav 59 1,947 44.25 175.40 112* 3 17 Suresh Raina 50 1,054 32.93 140.34 101 1 3

(Suryakumar vs Raina - T20I stats comparison in wins after 78 matches)

Raina was part of 50 T20Is that the Men in Blue won. In 41 innings, he scored 1,054 runs at an average of 32.93 and a strike rate of 140.34, with one century and three half-centuries to his name. In 28 matches that India lost, he registered two half-centuries.

