Suryakumar Yadav vs Yuvraj Singh - comparing their T20I stats after 58 matches

Suryakumar Yadav will be captaining India in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The 34-year-old was confirmed as leader for the T20 event after clearing a fitness test ahead of the team selection. The dashing batter had undergone surgery for sports hernia in Munich, Germany, in June.

The 2025 Asia Cup is being viewed as a crucial tournament keeping in mind the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka in February-March. Suryakumar had a terrific IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians (MI), slamming 717 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of nearly 168. However, he had managed only 28 runs in five innings in India's previous T20I assignment against England.

Suryakumar's performance with the willow in the 2025 Asia Cup is likely to be monitored closely. Ahead of the tournament, we compare his T20I stats with that of Yuvraj Singh. The latter played 58 matches during his T20I career, so we compare his stats with the Indian captain at the same stage.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Yuvraj Singh - Who has scored more runs and has better average after 58 T20Is?

After 58 T20Is, Suryakumar had scored 1,985 runs at an average of 44.11. Of his T20I runs after 58 games, 408 runs came in 12 matches against West Indies at an average of 40.80 and 284 in eight T20Is against New Zealand, averaging 47.33.

Further, the 34-year-old had 274 runs in seven matches against England at an average of 45.66 and 259 runs in eight T20Is against Australia, averaging 32.37. The right-handed batter had also scored 254 runs in five T20Is against Sri Lanka at an average of 63.50.

Yuvraj scored 1,177 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of 28.02. Of his T20I runs, 283 runs came in 10 games against Australia, averaging 56.60. The southpaw also scored 160 runs in eight T20Is against England, averaging 22.85.

Yuvraj also totaled 155 runs in eight matches against Pakistan at an average of 25.83 and 155 runs in eight T20Is against Sri Lanka at an average of 22.14. In five matches against South Africa, he scored 113 runs at an average of 22.60.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Yuvraj Singh - Who has a better strike rate after 58 T20Is?

Suryakumar had a strike rate of 171.71 after 58 T20Is. The right-handed batter had a strike rate of 170.39 in eight innings against Australia and 191.60 in six innings against England. Further, the Indian captain had a strike rate of 153.51 in eight innings against the Kiwis and 185.14 in four innings against South Africa.

Yuvraj ended his T20I career with a strike rate of 136.38. He had a strike rate of 161.71 in eight innings against Australia and 186.04 in seven innings against England. Further, Yuvraj had a strike rate of 125.33 in five innings against New Zealand and 113 in five innings against South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Yuvraj Singh - Who has more 50-plus scores after 58 T20Is?

After 58 T20Is, Suryakumar had 19 50-plus scores to his name - three hundreds and 16 half-centuries. His best of 117 came off 55 balls against England in Nottingham in July 2022. The Indian batter also smashed 112* off 51 balls against Sri Lanka in Rajkot in January 2023 and 111* off 51 balls against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in November 2022.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Suryakumar Yadav 1,985 44.11 171.71 117 3 16 Yuvraj Singh 1,177 28.02 136.38 77* 0 8

(Suryakumar Yadav vs Yuvraj Singh - T20I stats comparison after 58 matches)

In 58 T20Is, Yuvraj notched up eight half-centuries. His best of 77* came off 35 balls against Australia in Rajkot in October 2013. The left-hander has slammed 72 off 36 against Pakistan in Ahmedabad in December 2012 and 70 off 30 against the Aussies in Durban in the second semifinal of the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Yuvraj Singh - Who has a better record in wins after 58 T20Is?

Of his first 58 T20Is, Suryakumar featured in 42 matches that India won. In 39 innings, he scored 1,430 runs at an average of 49.31 and a strike rate of 181.24, with two hundreds and 13 half-centuries. In 15 matches that India lost, he scored 542 runs, with one ton and three fifties. Suryakumar also played one tied match in which he scored 13 runs.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Suryakumar Yadav 42 1,430 49.31 181.24 112* 2 13 Yuvraj Singh 38 898 39.04 147.45 77* 0 6

(Suryakumar vs Yuvraj - T20I stats comparison in wins after 58 matches)

Yuvraj was part of 38 T20Is that India won. In 32 innings, he scored 898 runs at an average of 39.04 and a strike rate of 147.45, with six half-centuries. In 18 matches that India lost, he scored 278 runs at an average of 15.44 and a strike rate of 111.20. Yuvraj was also part of one T20I that ended in a tie and one match that produced no result.

