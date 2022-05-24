SW vs TV prediction: Who will win today's Women’s T20 Challenge match?

The Supernovas will lock horns with the Velocity Women in the second game of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on May 24.

The Supernovas made the perfect start to the competition by winning their opening game comprehensively against the Trailblazers. Batting first, the Supernovas posted 163 on the board, thanks to contributions from Deandra Dottin (32), Harleen Deol (35), and Harmanpreet Kaur (37).

What followed was a fantastic display of bowling from the bowlers as they restricted the Trailblazers to 114. Pooja Vastrakar picked up four wickets and Alana King finished with two scalps.

Velocity Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the competition. They have a new captain in Deepti Sharma, who has replaced Mithali Raj at the helm. All-rounder Sneh Rana has been named as her deputy. Velocity have failed to win a single title so far and will be eyeing their maiden title this season.

Velocity did reach the final of the 2019 edition but lost to the Supernovas on the last ball. They failed to reach the final in the last edition and will be looking to go all the way this time around.

Will Velocity (TV) beat Supernovas (SW)?

Sneh Rana will play a key role for Velocity (Image courtesy: BCCI)

The Supernovas were brilliant in the opening game of the Women’s Challenge 2022. They have a well-balanced unit, who fired in unison to defeat the Trailblazers comprehensively. With the Supernovas riding high with confidence after that win, it will take something special from their opposition to stall their progress.

Velocity have got a good amount of experience on their side but will have to be on their toes to beat the Supernovas. The Supernovas have all their bases covered and start as the heavy favorites against the Velocity, who will play their first game of the competition.

Prediction: Supernovas (SW) to win this encounter.

