Swashbuckling, dazzling, inspiring - Brendon McCullum, a phenomenon

It is moments which define a player and Brendon McCullum provided us with those aplenty.

McCullum soaks in the applause in his final game

Brendon McCullum marked his guard for the first time in white clothing 13 years back to the date. The mention of McCullum prompts my memory to jog back to the inaugural match of the 2008 IPL where he set the stage alight with his pyrotechnics. So much so that Dravid had to indulge in levity during the post-match press conference for he had reduced the contest to a joke.

Few names jump up to one’s memory when you mention the word ‘impact’. McCullum screamed impact when he played. Quick feet, clear mind, indomitable spirit and a fit body were traits he was blessed with.

The very fact that he played from his debut until the very end without missing a single Test bears adequate evidence to his fitness levels. To his spirit, imagine playing a dilscoop to a 154kmph screamer from Shaun Tait or the whirlwind innings he played to bring the curtains down on his career. He simply brought fun back into the game.

Few statistics remain etched into one’s memory. A hundred centuries, a batting average of 99.94 and 800 wickets are probably the few numbers which cricket fans can quote from memory. But it is the moments which define a player. A series of moments aggregating to the final image that gets imprinted in a viewer’s mind.

Years down the line, one doesn’t remember the number of centuries Sir Viv Richards has scored, but his swag is still fondly recalled by all the connoisseurs of the game. The same goes for Baz. Stats barely tell half the story.

Baz at his best

A Test batting average of 39 coupled with a one-day batting average of 30 scarcely portrays his contribution to the game. McCullum came into the team as a brash youngster and remained brash till the end, although along the way he crafted a few gems.