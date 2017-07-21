ICC Women's World Cup 2017: In a sweet gesture, Alex Blackwell presents her jersey to Harmanpreet Kaur after semi-final

Harmanpreet is gaining fans the world over.

by Umaima Saeed News 21 Jul 2017, 20:26 IST

Harmanpreet had saved the best innings of her career for the World Cup semi-final

What’s the story?

After India’s middle-order batsman Harmanpreet Kaur guided the Eves to a remarkable win over six-time champions Australia, her Big Bash League teammate Alex Blackwell presented her with one of her jerseys after the game.

The batswoman, who scored an unbeaten 171 from 115 balls, took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared her picture with Alex saying: "Special Thanks to @AlexBlackwell2 for the Jersey. @ThunderWBBL".

In case you didn’t know...

Before Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, Kaur was the only cricketer from India to play in Australia’s Big Bash League. Kaur was the second leading run-scorer in the tournament last year, amassing 296 runs in 12 innings for the Sydney Thunder. Australia vice-captain Blackwell is Kaur’s BBL teammate, which prompted her to acknowledge the 28-year-old's remarkable innings.

The right-hander is also the lone Indian cricketer to have signed a contract with Surrey Stars in English Cricket Board's Kia Super League. She is also India's T20 captain.

The heart of the matter

India won the semi-final against Australia by 36 runs to make it to their second World Cup final, where the hosts England await them at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Kaur was awarded the Player of the Match trophy for her 115-ball 171 which was laced with 20 fours and seven out-of-the-park hits.

Her knock propelled India to a total of 281 in a rain-curtailed 42-overs per side game. Kaur’s BBL teammate Blackwell scored 90 runs off 56 balls during the chase, but couldn’t take her side over the line. Kaur’s knock was the highest by an Indian woman cricketer in the World Cup.

What’s next?

India will look to create history when they meet England in the finals at Lord’s on Sunday. On paper, England are the better team. But that was also the case in the games against New Zealand and Australia.

In all likelihood, this will be the last World Cup for captain Mithali Raj and bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Author’s take

Blackwell’s sweet gesture proves that rivalry in cricket is limited to the 22 yards, and beyond that, it is all about respect and sportsmanship. As for Kaur, her incredible knock will surely go down in the record books.